White Hall is hiring a Public Works Beautification Specialist. To apply, visit indeed.com or email your resume to cwright@townofwhitehallwv.org
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public and from 1-4 p.m. for health care providers. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
Things to do this weekend
Back-to-School Clothing Give-Away, Friday, July 28 at 4 p.m. at Monongah Middle School. First come, first served, fill a bag. Event sponsored by the Giver’s Hand Food Pantry and White Hall Walmart.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a Chicken Burn on July 29 at the White Hall Sub Station, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for a dinner meal. Served with sides, baked beans, hashbrown casserole, drink and dessert. They will be selling 488 chicken halves.
See a Company 12 firefighter for tickets, stop by the firehouse in Pleasant Valley or if any tickets are still available, come buy dinner the day of the event.
Upcoming events
MonValley Vineyards, Paint and Sip, Tuesday, August 8 from 6-8 p.m. Call 304-396-6228 to purchase tickets. The cost is $40 and includes two glasses of wine.
White Hall Ship and More Live Music and Dinner, Aug. 5, dinner at 7 p.m., music from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., located at 3 Opal Dr. White Hall featuring Adrian and The Soul Miners. Tickets include music, dinner and one drink. Call 304-322-5142 for tickets.
Sunnyvale Bar & Grill, school supply drive, Aug. 18. Any school item you bring in and drop off receives $1 off bottled or draft beer. Also, your name will be entered in for a raffle basket posted at a later date.
The Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Family Fun Dog Days Event on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Free event for the public.
YWCA 3rd Annual Craft Show, Oct. 7 featuring crafters and vendors. Those interested in joining the craft show please send a message along with pictures of your items to craftvendor2021@yahoo.com.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
