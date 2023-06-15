Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. We had a little rain and maybe more is coming, which will help our gardens and flowers. There are many events planned for the next few weeks, which is great to have something happening near our homes. Thank you to the many folks that volunteer to help keep these activities happening in Mannington. Also, think about going to the library to see what they have going on during the summer. Are you in need of new reading material? Remember to visit the Friends of the Library Book Sale. It is held in the building beside the library. The proceeds from the sale are used by the library for on-going programs and purchases. They may even have more than books for sale. Remember that when you attend these events of our town, you are supporting the organizations that are the sponsors.
I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on others near you and take care, stay safe.
Bible school
Llewellyn Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School June 19-23 for all ages from 6-8 p.m. each day. The theme for the event is “Stomper and Chompers,” building dino-sized faith in God’s big plan. There will be crafts, games, singing, and refreshments each evening. Friday evening a weiner roast with s’mores is planned. The church is located one half mile off Route 250 north of Mannington on Flat Run Road. For more information call Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Fundraiser to aid family
A spaghetti dinner is planned for June 25h at the Mannington Elks Lodge No. 388. Proceeds will benefit Charles and Matt Smith. They had a lot of smoke damage to their home during a recent house fire. The dinner will be served from 10:30 am. to 4 p.m. or until they are sold out. The donation is $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 109 Railroad St., Mannington. Thank you for supporting this event to aid this family.
Wintergarden Park Music
The first music event at Wintergarden Park will be held on June 17 featuring the Liverpool Lads, and if you like the music of the Beatles, this will be a very enjoyable event. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chair.
Farmers market is moving
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market has opened and is a success, but it is moving. Not very far, just out so that it is more visible. There were some fruits and early vegetables available and more will be available as the season progresses. The idea of using Trader’s Alley was great and also carried a tradition. This was just what it says Trader’s Alley. Many years ago, this was a place for farmers to bring items to trade. In 1932 it was the site of the First Mannington Fair. It is now time to move on. The Farmer’s Market will move to the Wintergarden Park on Water Street. This location will provide more visibility for those who drive by.
Vendors that you know will be there and maybe some new ones. There are always other vendors there, but they may change each week. Those vendors that bring baked items may very well change each week. You just need to stop by each week to see what is available. It is also a time to get out and make plans to meet with friends. Think about visiting the market and also getting breakfast or lunch while downtown. The market set up begins at 8 a.m. and then opens for business from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Support this event so it can keep going. If you are interested in setting up a stand, there is room. Contact Lora Michael for more information.
Breakfast at Miller’s Daughter
Breakfast is now being served at Miller’s Daughter. You may want to call ahead, as they will only have it available until they sell out. There will be hot or cold types available. So, think about stopping in and support this business as they are trying many new things to have more available in our town. They have sandwiches, salads and items for lunch, there are daily specials too. They are getting many new items, so you may have been in recently, but stop by again soon to see all that they have added. Check it out with what they have to offer.
Music at the Barn
The next Music at the Barn event will be held on June 24 featuring The West Fork String Band. The doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a light meal available for purchase. This is a great event that is near home, and you will be supporting the West Augusta Historical Society. The proceeds will be used for the up keep of the Wilson School Museum and the Hamilton Round Barn Museum. Plan to attend, meet some friends and have an enjoyable evening. The Kennedy String Band, from Fairmont State University will perform July 22.
FYI
Please send your event items and other community news to carsonjudy47@gmail.com or call me at 304-986-2527. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
