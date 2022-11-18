The Town of White Hall is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary Celebration on Dec. 7 at the Municipal Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served, tours of the building given, and giveaways for the first 200 guests.
White Hall Town Councilmembers are also working on a float for the White Hall Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Local businesses and groups are encouraged to join in on the fun. If you would like to participate in the parade, please call 304-367-1687 to sign up.
Santa will be at the White Hall Public Safety Building on Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Small gifts will be provided to the kids.
White Hall Elementary
Nov. 18: Way to go Wildcats announced
Nov. 18: WVU Tailgate Lunch (by the school hot lunch program for the students) Wear Blue and Gold.
Nov. 21-22: Weather Day
Nov. 23-25: No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids of November announced
White Hall students and staff are invited to the men’s Fairmont State basketball games:
• Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. vs. University of Charleston
• Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. vs. Glenville State University
• Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. vs. Felician University
• Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Alderson Broaddus University
• Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. vs. West Liberty University
Free for students and staff, $8 for additional guests
December
Dec. 2—Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 6—Math Field Day. Good luck to Blake and Cooper!
Dec. 7—PTO at 6:30 in Media LSIC immediately following
Dec. 8- Nutcracker Performance for school.
Dec. 8-Third Grade Field Trip to Morgantown to see School House Rock
Dec. 8 Christmas Parade at 7:00 PM for the town of White Hall. Fourth Graders invited to ride float.
Dec. 9-Way to Go Wildcat tickets
Dec. 12—Mobile Dentistry visits White Hall Elem.
Dec. 12—Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 13—Fourth grade Field Trip to FSU
Dec. 14- Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 15—Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16—Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16—Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 16—Christmas Music Program by Shelly Martin
Dec. 19—Make up day for the Christmas Music Program if Dec. 16 is a snow day
Dec. 21—Classroom Christmas parties.
Dec. 22—Professional Day
Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 NO SCHOOL.
Jan. 3—Return to school
Jan 4—PTO at 6:30 PM in Media
Jan.13—end of semester
Jan. 13—PBIS Celebration
Jan. 16—Holiday
Things to do this weekend
Magics Bar and Grill, Rock City Band, Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 pm.
The Town of White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meets are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 pm.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
