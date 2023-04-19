Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoyed that beautiful weather we had last week, looks like some more is promised this week, I’ll take it.
If you are interested in signing up to run as a write in candidate for mayor, recorder or council you have until Tuesday, April 25 to do so. Stop in at Rivesville town hall and Eraina will help you out.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, April 22 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11. If you are in need of an emergency food box contact Gary at 304-534-2950 or Bob at 304-278-7550.
Grant Town EMS will sponsor a Pioneer Basket Bingo on Saturday April 22. Doors open at 11:30 a.m, early bird starts at 12:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, early birds are $5. If interested in a ticket or any questions call 304-278-7777. This event is being held at the Grant Town Community Building.
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview. There will be clothing for men, women and children. For any questions call 304-449-1168.
Don’t forget the Buckwheat/sausage breakfast being held Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. hosted by the Bunner Ridge Community Association. The cost of the breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Regular pancakes will also be offered.
An elimination dinner sponsored by NMHS foundation at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction, tips, raffles and door prizes. Tickets are $100 per couple. You may purchase a ticket by going to NMHSfoundation@gmail,com., Facebook.com/NMHS Foundation or call or text 304-657-1201 or 304-777-9010.
The Mountaineer Food Bank will have a food distribution at Palatine Park on Wednesday, April 25 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last. This will be held at Palatine Park.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees dinner will be held at SayBoy restaurant today at 1 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892.
Birthday wishes
Tammy Roy, Beth Johnson, Ann Stottlemire, Jesse Pulice, Joey Henderson and my great nephew Noah Loughery( love you).
Wishing birthday blessings to each of you.
Condolences
i would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Paula Bradley. Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news you’d like to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com. I welcome all news and would like to receive it by Sunday.
Please drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
