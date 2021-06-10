Good morning Mannington!
Welcome summer. So many homes around the area are so well taken care of and the lawns and flowers are growing and looking beautiful. These flowers take a lot of work and just watering is a lot when the weather is this hot. Mannington always looks nice.
If the temperature is to be this high, please be careful when working outside. Remember that some neighbors and friends may not have a way of cooling their homes. Please check on them as they may need some help. This is something that we all need to think about during the summer, not just his week.
With the nice weather and folks going on vacation, please be careful, on land or water. This is a good time for sunburns as well as just getting hurt or in trouble on the water. Be safe.
Hope everyone has a good week, enjoy being with family and friends and have a good time. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, June 5, with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. Do you like freshly-made Kettle Corn? Well, this is one of the items that will be available each week. Then there are the many “sweet” items that are for sale as well as fresh homemade bread.
Think about coming down to the market for items for breakfast. Some early fresh garden vegetables are also available. This may change some each week, depending on what is available. Homemade lotions and soaps may also be available. Crafters are also displaying wooden decorative items. Farm fresh brown eggs are available also.
Do you have a dog that likes treats? Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth. Women’s Club also has a raffle each week. Each week there could be something different. If you are interested in setting up a booth contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Area residents plan to come out to support the different vendors and also the Women’s Club for sponsoring the event.
Father’s Day give away
There are still tickets available for the fund raiser for the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department’s Father’s Day Give Away. This is a $300 gift card to Bass Pro Shop. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held on June 18. Tickets may be purchased from any firefighter. All proceeds will benefit the Mannington Fire Department. Help support them, they help protect you.
Hough Park
If you are interested in renting Hough Park for a party or family reunion work is almost complete on spring clean-up and fix-up. If you are interested, please call Heather Fluharty at City Hall, 203-986-2700. If you just want to have a picnic one day for your family you may do that also. You would just have to take an area that is not in use or reserved. Be sure to clean-up and take call trash with you. The park makes a nice place to just take the children to play.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
