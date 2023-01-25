Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.