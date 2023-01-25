Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and avoiding all these bugs going around.
OK town residents of Rivesville that are interested in running for Mayor, Recorder or one of the 3 open Council seats — this is the last week to sign up. Candidates are required to be 18 years of age, must be a resident of the municipality and not under a felony conviction. The cost is $10 and there is an application to fill out. You can stop by the town hall Monday-Friday of this week from 8 a.m.-40 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Just a reminder. Council meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall. Main Street Rivesville meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at town hall. I would like to see everyone get involved with their town.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School PTO has some fun things coming up. The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria and will discuss fundraisers and more ways to help the school. They will also discuss how they can best help the school and be the best reflection on the community. The cookoff for February will be chocolate, all things chocolate! If it’s chocolate it works. Who can defend the 4 time cook off queen and win a $25 gift card from EBO’s. There will be a “sweet candy filled’ arrangement for a door prize. The guest speaker will be Riffle Bison Farm and will bring lots of exciting information to share. I hope everyone will come share in this fun-filled evening. The kids that come will be able to create their own Valentine dinosaur.
I am happy to share with everyone that the Rivesville Lions Club is back up and running. They are selling brooms and mops and taking applications for eyeglasses. To get an application for eyeglasses stop at the office of Dr. Jason Gump (dentist) located on Main Street next to Rivesville Pharmacy. You can also reach out to Dr. Gump to get mops or brooms at is 304-278-5900, or you can call President Sherry Ice at 304-278-7171 for more information or if you want brooms or mops. The club will meet once a month to go over eyeglass applications. I will have more information soon on the date and time of their meetings.
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, salad and sandwich sale Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3-6 p.m. You can eat in or carry out. To place an order call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905, all proceeds benefit the fire department.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m.- noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at Darrah Lane, Fairview. For more information call 304-449-1168. Clothes will be available for children, men and women.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is getting back in the swing of things with some upcoming fundraisers, mark your calendars for the following.
Feb. 11: A soup dinner will be held 4-7 p.m. there will be a variety of soups, cornbread and desserts. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
March 4: Hot dog sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. eat in or carryout.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will take orders for homemade Easter Eggs. I will have more information on this next week. The church will also be taking orders for subs in May. I will also have more info on that soon. We hope to see all of the folks we haven’t seen for so long and some new ones also.
A wrong number was mistakenly put in my column for the Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry last week, if you need an emergency food box call Gary Moffa at 304-534-2950. I’m sorry for any confusion this may have caused.
Attention Wildlife Calendar lovers my friend Susie Knicely has 9 calendars left. If you would like one contact Susie via FaceBook or let me know and Susie or I will make sure you get one. Remember the proceeds from these calendars go toward the Relay for Life Survivors dinner. My number is 304-777-0540.
I’d like to remind everyone Clutter Farms Restaurant is now open on Fridays from 3-10 p.m. and Saturdays 1-10 p.m., stop in and see them.
This is the last reminder I can give you to send a birthday card to Frieda Michael for her 99th birthday! Can you imagine turning 99? Let’s flood this lovely lady with cards, the address is:
Frieda Michael, 613 William Smith Rd., Rivesville WV 26588
Happy Birthday and God bless you!
Here’s something you can look forward too, mark your calendars for July 18-22. That’s the date for the Paw Paw Fair, which will be here before you know it.
Birthday wishes
Lorna Greathouse Fredrick, Debbie Keener, Pastor Dave Stilgenbauer, Frieda Michael, Saron Sapp Cox, Cara Parker.
Blessings to each of you on your special day!
Condolences
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Alec McCallister on their loss, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Do you have news you would like to share, if so email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids! Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
