Good Morning Rivesville! I hope everyone is well.
We are heading into some busy times right now with all the graduations, school year coming to the end, holidays. I pray everyone will stay safe.
I would like to remind folks when mowing grass please clean the grass clippings off the road/sidewalks, not only is it unsightly it’s dangerous for motorcycles and Rivesville has an ordinance requiring grass to be cleaned up. I think I would rather clean it up and avoid a ticket.
Please when walking your dog clean up after it, I’m pretty sure no one wants to step in a mess.
Even though REMS had to cancel their Spring Fling, you can still buy tickets for their wonderful raffle baskets. Call 304-278-5331 for details. Erica Gouty will be in the cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. today selling them. I was able to stop last Wednesday and purchase tickets. The fire pit was made by a husband of one of the teachers and it’s fantastic! You don’t want to miss out on this and it also helps the school.
If anyone is in need of an emergency food box from the Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry call 304-278-7550 or 304-564-2950.
Upcoming events
May 25-28: Three Rivers Festival
May 28: Clothing Giveaway 9 a.m.-Noon, Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, 1/2 mile North of Fairview. Clothing for men, women and children.
May 31: Farmers Market 4-6 p.m., Palatine Park
June 4: Hot Dog Sale Rivesville United Methodist Church
June 4: Grant Town Community Market
June 10: Relay for Life will be held at Palatine Park 6-11 p.m.
June 11: Fairview Community Yard Sale- call the town hall at 304-449-1642 to have your location placed on the map.
Birthday wishes
Mike Rogers, Bill Allen, Bryce Swann and Annie Wright. I hope your birthdays are blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Bryan and Alison Eddy and Justin and Kelly Clyde. Wishing both couples many years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences to the family and friends of Lloyd (Bones) O’Dell and Charlene Schell, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
So hard to believe it’s graduation time, congratulations to all from preK-collage, wishing you the best of luck and as Dr. Seuss says in one of his books “ Oh the places you’ll Go!” I would like to send huge congratulations to my great nephew Nick Hibbs as he will graduate Friday from East Fairmont High, I don’t know where the time has gone, love ya and best wishes.
Monday is Memorial Day and I hope folks remember why it is celebrated, it is to honor those who have died in service to our country. Did you know some folks think it is inappropriate to wish someone a ‘Happy Memorial Day.” For those who have lost a loved one it can come off as indicative of the lost meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day is intended to be a serious day of remembrance. If you google this(as I did) it’s quite interesting to read.
If you have news to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Have a safe Memorial Day weekend and thank you to those who have died for us.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
