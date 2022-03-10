Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. There is snow on the ground again this morning as I write this but if you did not get up early, you did not see it, or maybe not in your area. Mother Nature is telling us that winter is not quite over, and we can expect any type of weather.
Don’t forget to change your clock Saturday night before you go to bed. Yes, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13. Be sure you have changed the time for church on Sunday, or for work or school by Monday morning. The birds seem very happy this morning and are calling for spring. There are events happening and this is a busy time of the year. There are plans being made already for summer events.
So, life seems to be returning to a more normal. Normal will never be the same as we knew it two years ago, but maybe we can now visit with friends and family and not just long distance. The weather may not be so bad but still remember to check on elderly folks near you. It is so easy for one of them to fall or have another emergency. They will appreciate knowing someone thinks of them. Hope all have a good week. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Auxiliary will serve a carry out only Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 13 from Noon-4 p.m. The cost will $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. The menu consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce and homemade meatballs, salad and bread. Pick up will be at the Mannington Fire Hall on 101 Clayton St. Tickets are available from any Auxiliary member or by calling Judy at 304-986-2527. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance. There might be extra dinners available that day, but if you are not wanting to cook due to the time change, it is Sunday and you want a quick meal, you might not be able to get a meal as a walk in.
Lenten luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association is sponsoring annual Lenten Luncheons each Thursday during Lent at noon in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church on Locust Street in Mannington. The luncheon this week will be March 10. The luncheons are prepared by area churches or organization and the menu is soup, crackers and drink. The host church also offers a short devotional before the luncheon. Everyone is invited to attend. The building is handicap accessible. The next luncheon will be held Thursday, March 17 and the host church will be St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington.
Pizza, sandwich and salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, March 12 from 3-6 p.m. You are invited to eat in or carry out will be available. The building is handicap accessible. To place an order please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department.
Proud of NMHS girls basketball team
The North Marion girls basketball team is in Charleston this morning to participate in the girls state basketball tournament. We are so very proud of them and wish them luck. They will have played the first game before this column is printed. This group of young ladies have done a great job providing those who support them with some great basketball this winter. They are always good sports. They are great representatives of their school, the community and Marion County each time they are on the court. They are very appreciative of those who support them by attending not only home games but many also travel to the away games. When there is time, the players often go around the gym visiting with many of those who come to the games, and let their supporters know that they appreciate the support. This has been a great year. Good luck girls.
March library notes
International Read to Me Day with Mountaineer Therapy Dogs. What better way to celebrate International Read to Me Day than a good story, followed by meeting some teams from Mountaineer Therapy Dogs? Come to the Mannington Public Library where you can learn from the dogs and their owners about their jobs while they spread some cheer on Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 a.m.
Crafty Kids’ Club: Springtime is right around the corner! Hop into spring by creating your own sock bunny on Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. Materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Ages 8 and up. Please register at the Mannington Library.
Book Pack: HOOT(Tween, Teen) This month, will discuss Hoot by Carl Hiaasen on Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. In addition to discussing HOOT, we will make our own adorable no sew sock owl. Please contact the Library to register for this gathering. Sports fill quickly.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group; Have you always wanted to act? Do you love watching standup comedy? Join us this month to play some improvisation games on Tuesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. We will all laugh together as we explore the wonderful world of theater and the fun it brings. Please register as spots gill fast.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Jar Plant Holder (Adult) Join us as we get ready for spring and create a beautiful jar plant hold on Monday, March 21 at 5 p.m. Materials will be provided but you may bring your own jar if you prefer. Please register as spots fill up fast.
Cover2Cover Book Club: The Innocent (Adult) Pick up a copy of The Innocent by David Baldacci and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, March 17 at 1 p.m.
If you would like more information or to register for these events please contact the Mannington Library at 304-986-2803.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of who may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
