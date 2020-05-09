Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
The Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages that the town is distributing to the elderly and sick. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. if you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at 304-278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at 304-777-0540. I would like to thank those that have purchased and donated cookies. We are down to a few boxes left, call me if you would like to know what kind we have.
First Aid Fox’s den will be reopening today. If you would like to know the hours, you can contact them at 304-278-3389.They will be only doing take out orders at this time. I will have their hours in the next column. Go out and support small businesses!
Mark your calendar:
New election dates:
May 19 is the deadline to register to vote. May 27 through June 6 will be early voting. June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary Election.
A rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at 304-278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
May 2, Dave Sapp; May 2, Eddie Mahalick; May 2, Beatrice Clevenger; May 4, Kevin Egidi.
Anniversary wishes go out to Roger and Fonda Merriman who celebrated 27 years on May 1. Wishes also go out to Sunny and Jason Henderson who celebrated 15 years on May 4, Wishing you many more years of health, love, and happiness.
Hope you all enjoyed your day!
I apologize that the columns have been so short, when everything starts opening back up, I’m sure I’ll have more news to put in.
With WV beginning to open back up, please stay safe and continue doing what you’re doing.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
