Good morning Mannington! The sun is shining and the weather folks say it will for the next few days. At least this is the month that spring begins. Time will change soon also. The long weeks of cold and bad weather and then all of the rain, sunshine is good to see. Easter will be here very soon and the landscape will brighten as the new flowers and trees begin to come alive again.
There are still not very many activities in the area, hopefully it will be warm enough to get outside for a little while, if nothing else. Folks are starting to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day and some even for Easter. It always makes things look brighter if it is a season to decorate.
Businesses are still struggling, so if you can, support our local stores and restaurants. You may not feel comfortable eating in at a restaurant, but carry-out will help them also. Check before you drive to another area to make a purchase, that it cannot be purchased locally.
Really hope that everyone has a good week. Flooding over the weekend caused stress and we hope there was little or no property damage. Flooded roads do cause problems but if you know the back roads you can get to a lot of places where you need to be. If the week is warmer and dryer as predicted, enjoy. Just the same be careful, think of others and stay safe.
Requests to the City Budget
“Mannington City Council is asking any outside group, organization or agency that would like to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget to submit their requests to City Clerk Michele Fluharty at 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582 before 4 p.m. March 12. If you have already submitted a request, it is not necessary to resubmit. If you prefer to present your request in person, please call 304-986-2700 extension 177 to be put on the agenda. Masks are required before entering city hall.”
Fish Dinners
Lenten Fish Dinners are being served from Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. Yes, they are again able to hold this traditional event after having to close early last year. The dinners are available each Friday during Lent. This week, Friday, March 5 from 4-7 p.m. the dinners will be ready for pick-up curbside only. The menu consists of deep-fried cod, coleslaw, roll, dessert. The sides will change each week. This week the sides will be pierogies and green beans. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12 years of age.
You may place your order when you drive up to the parking lot by the church on Furbee Avenue and will only have to wait a few minutes. You may also place your order by phone and plan your pick-up times at 304-694-5166.
Thank you to all who are supporting the efforts of the organizers of this event in Mannington, it seems like a tradition during the Lenten season.
Pizza-Salad-Sandwich Sale
The Auxiliary of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be starting their Pizza Sales on Saturday, March 13 from 3-6 p.m. There will be a few changes due to COVID restrictions: orders will be phone-in and carry-out. To place your order please call 304-449-1904. To pick up your order please enter by the Town Hall side of the building in the single door and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating for waiting will be available in the dining hall and your name will be called when your order is ready.
For now, there will be a limited menu of pizza with cheese only or cheese and pepperoni, antipasti salads (small or large) and fire house salads, steak sandwiches, ground chuck hoagie and cans of pop or bottles of water.
All those entering the building are required to wear a mask. Please bear with this great group of folks as they try to make this work according to the Health Department regulations. And, as always, we thank everyone for your continued patronage and support.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
