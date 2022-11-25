Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. Get out there and Shop Small this Small Business Saturday to kick off the season in a meaningful way. You might not realize it, but every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local artist’s online store, you’re shopping small and making a difference. And when you Shop Small, the dollars you spend at a local business in your community can add up, too. Because shopping at a family-owned small business helps to promote more vibrant communities.
You can log into the Town of White Hall’s website at www.townofwhitehallwv.org for a list of small businesses in our area.
White Hall Elementary
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids of November announced
White Hall students and staff are invited to the men’s Fairmont State basketball games:
• Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. University of Charleston
• Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m. vs. Glenville State University
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. vs. Felician University
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Alderson Broaddus University
• Saturday, Jan. 14, 4 p.m. vs West Liberty University
Free for students and staff, $8 for additional guests
December
Dec. 2: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 6: Math Field Day. Good luck to Blake and Cooper!
Dec. 7: PTO at 6:30 in Media LSIC immediately following
Dec. 8: Nutcracker Performance for school.
Dec. 8: Third Grade Field Trip to Morgantown to see School House Rock
Dec. 8: Christmas Parade at 7:00 PM for the town of White Hall. Fourth Graders invited to ride float.
Dec. 9: Way to Go Wildcat tickets
Dec. 12: Mobile Dentistry visits White Hall Elem.
Dec. 12: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 13: Fourth grade Field Trip to FSU
Dec. 14: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 15: Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16: Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 16: Christmas Music Program by Shelly Martin
Dec. 19: Make up day for the Christmas Music Program if Dec. 16 is a snow day
Dec. 21: Classroom Christmas parties.
Dec. 22: Professional Day
Dec. 23-Jan. 2 Holiday Break
Things to do this weekend
Celebration of Lights, running from Thanksgiving through the last Saturday in December. This display is held at Morris Park along the 1.3-mile park loop. Admission is $10 per car.
The Cottage Café Craft Show Nov. 26 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Upcoming Town of White Hall events
The Town of White Hall will host an Open House at the White Hall Public Safety Building on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to celebrate our 30th Anniversary.
White Hall Christmas Parade Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the parade, please contact the Town of White Hall at 304-367-1687 or email Lori Riffee at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
The Town of White Hall will host an afternoon with Santa Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Free to the public.
Pet Works hosts pictures with Santa Dec. 10 from 12-3:30 p.m., Middletown Commons.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meets are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 pm.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
