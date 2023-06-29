Do you know your story? Interesting question: While watching a TED Talk at work (because putting together the monthly newsletter requires some distraction!) by documentarian, John Paget, “How to Keep your Hometown from Becoming a Ghost Town” I learned there is great power in knowing where we have been and where we are going. This is also true of our families and children not only our community.
A study by Emory University titled ‘The power of family history in adolescent identity and well-being’ sited that the single biggest predictor of a child’s emotional strength, health and resilience is ‘story’, the more they knew about their history the stronger they were. Stories of ancestors and relatives and how they overcame obstacles and endured hardships infused children with confidence, courage and grit. This is an interesting concept that telling our story reminds us of where we have been and how far we have come not just personally but within our family and community and gives us a clear path of where we want to go. So stoke up the backyard fire this weekend and tell the story of great grandma’s wedding ring quilt or Uncle Joe’s missing pinky finger to the kids, share personal stories that will build their character.
Barrackville Covered Bridge T-shirts
Last chance to order a T-shirt from the recent Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival! Loving WV will be taking pre-orders until Friday, June 30, so grab them while you can at LovingWV.com 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the preservation of the Barrackville Covered Bridge. We really appreciate all the generous donations of service, time and funds to preserve this hometown treasure. Thank you LovingWV!
Town Council meeting
The Barrackville Town Council will meet July 11 at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Fireworks ordinance
With the Fourth of July holiday coming up please be aware of the Regulation of Fireworks Ordinance 88 for the use of fireworks in Barrackville. Please consult the town hall for a copy is you are unsure of the use.
Losses for our community
Our condolences go out to the families of DeEtta V. Tennant, 81, of Monumental Community, Wilson Estates, and Timothy S. “Tim” Cutlip, 55, of Bridgeport, WV and formerly of Fairmont.
Fairview 4th of July Celebration
Festivities include the Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run, grand parade, a patriotic speaking program with guest speaker Rod Myers, games and contests for all ages, a show by magician Steve Haberman, musical performances from the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts, The Firelight Reckoning, the Fridley Boys, and Jessica Schoonover and Rick Tincher with the Birch River Band and fireworks! Local organizations will sell concessions throughout the day. All activities, excluding concessions, are free of charge! There will be a craft show at Potter’s House Art Center from 9 am – 3 pm, a volunteer fire department water battle, a corn hole tournament at the fire department, and a hot dog eating contest at Hometown Hot Dogs at 1 pm.
For more information on this hometown celebration, visit their website, Facebook, or call 304.216.9868.
Schedule:
7:45 am – Registration for Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run
8:30 am – Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run
10:00 am – Grand Parade
11:30 am – Fairview Community Band concert
12:30 pm – Ashley Cortellini
1:00 pm – Guest Speaker: Rod Myers, Retired Federal Prison Administrator and Author
2:00 pm – Fairmont State Academy for the Arts students
3:00 – 4:45 pm – Cake Walk, Games, and Contests for All Ages
5:00 pm – Magician: Steve Haberman
5:45 pm – Balloon Animals by Steve Haberman (off to the side of the stage)
6:00 – 7:00 pm – The Firelight Reckoning
7:00 – 8:00 pm – Fridley Boys
8:00 – 10:00 pm – Jessica Schoonover & Rick Tincher with the Birch River Band
10:00 pm – Fireworks
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558. Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
