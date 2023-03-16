Mark your calendar for Monday, March 20 at 5:24 p.m. What is happening? Spring! On average, spring lasts for 92.8 days in the Northern Hemisphere so make the most of your time folks! Get out and enjoy that sunshine and take a walk.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Barrackville teammates, Emma Freels and Addie Elliott, being part of the winning team for the 2023 AAA Girls Basketball State Tournament for North Marion High Girls Basketball Team. Emma and Addie both received accolades as All Tournament team and Big Ten First Team and Second Team honors.
Yard sale
A hot dog and yard sale fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donated items to our yard sale can be dropped off April 10-14 from 4-7 p.m. at the community building. Proceeds will benefit the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival.
Egg My Yard
Barrackville School PTO will hide candy and/or toy-filled eggs in your front yard on April 8, the night before Easter Sunday. You order the number of eggs you would like to be delivered and let us take care of the rest. A note will be left on your front door letting your kids know how many eggs to hunt. Cost is $25 for 20 eggs or $50 for 40 eggs that may be candy or toy filled or a mixture of both. Please send cash, check made out to Barrackville PTO, or hand to a PTO member. Thank you! All proceeds will go towards end of year school activities.
Lions Club news
Barrackville Lions Club Membership Growth Event will be Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. The Barrackville Lions Club is a civic organization that sponsors Christmas In Our Town, the annual Easter Egg hunt and other programs that benefit our community. Please come see what the Lions Club is all about and join us in serving Barrackville. New executive officers have been elected and many new programs are being implemented but new members are needed to carry out the future support of the organization. Check out the Barrackville Lion Club Facebook page to find out more.
Good luck
The North Marion Varsity Basketball Team heads to the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Barrackville returners are Preston Williams, Caden Morris and Dylan Higgins. The other players on the varsity team are Brock Martin, Brady Anderson, Landon Cowger, Quinton Harbert and Grant Tennant. They’ll be playing on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. against county rival Fairmont Senior.
Festival news
The Covered Bridge Festival committee had a great discussion about our upcoming June festival. Some notes on the meeting: Delegate Joey Garcia notified the committee that the WV Fair and Festival grant money is secured for the 2024 festival, the 2023 amount is $3,000, and this will be a great assistance in promotion and producing the festival. Children’s activities during the festival will include the ducky race, a sailboat competition (rules still to be determined,) coloring contest, story time, magic and crafts. Vendors are secured for food items and craft vendors are asked to send payment for booths. Entertainment: small local groups will be secured and storytellers will be investigated. Fundraisers: Hot dog and yard sale Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., noting the need for food handlers’ permits for kitchen staff. Road toll will be May 13th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Insurance cost will be approximately $313.65 for the one-day event, contract to be reviewed at the next meeting. Bob Pirner, president of the Planning Commission, has submitted an inquiry letter for some state funding on behalf of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Committee he awaits notification if the application will be accepted. Thank you to President Pirner from the preservation committee! New Business: the need for new instant up canopies and signs for the festival, Cari will check on pricing. Art Festival, historical displays. Next festival meeting is April 5 at 6 p.m.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
