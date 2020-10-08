Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is enjoying the nice afternoons. If you have time just step outside and look around at the beautiful colors on the hills. The trees are turning very quickly but there are some very pretty spots. The pretty leaves are falling fast, the leaves will almost all be down soon. That means that we have all of them to clean up from our lawns. If that is done, it means that winter time is here and we will not be going out so very much to enjoy the outdoors. Take time now to enjoy these warm days. The hills will be very dull and drab soon, while the trees rest.
Folks got out last week on a very nice day for the October Market. There were changes that had to be made and guidelines to follow but this is the way our daily lives have changed. There was an event that one could attend, that was a change from nothing going on. Many folks attended and had a good time, seeing all of the items the vendors had for sale. The food vendors were not as many, but the food was enjoyed. Several folks put in a lot of hard work to make it happen.
The weather is still to be dry and warm during the day for another week. If you like to be outdoors, take advantage of the nice days. Still continue to check on neighbors who may need help in some way. Take care of yourself and others and stay safe.
Thank You
The sponsors of the October Market wish to say “Thank You” to all of the vendors who came out last Saturday. The weather was great for such an event. There had to be some changes made but the organizers worked through them and made it happen. Also, thank you to all of the folks who attended and supported the vendors and Mannington Main Street. There were guidelines that were in place and folks who attended understood and helped by following these guidelines. It was not the way it had always been done, but the October Market was a great success. We look forward to 2021, it is hoped that next year’s event will be even bigger and better, without so many guidelines. Thank you to all of the supporters of this event.
Bark Against Drugs
Mannington is in a unique position to obtain a trained, dual-purpose canine to support our police department. Did you know there are 13 known drug houses operating within the city of Mannington. Our parks have been damaged and evidence of drug activity is prominent and collected regularly. We have three schools in our area that struggle with the impact of drug use and abuse. Our police department cannot approach individuals without probable cause. If a canine were to alert on an individual, that gives the police the probable cause necessary to do a search. Dual purpose dogs can be used as tracking dogs in the event of Senior or Amber alerts.
We have set a very aggressive goal of raising $20,000 by the end of October to purchase a dog currently trained in drug detection that will be dual purpose by the end of the training. We need your help. Any donation, small or large, moves us closer to our goal and a safer Mannington. Funds will also be used to purchase equipment necessary for the dog (vest, vehicle equipment, etc.) as will as funds to maintain the dog for three years (food, vet bills, mediations, additional training etc.)
If you have any questions, please contact any of the committee members. Donations can be made by cash, check or money order. Donations can be sent to our account at First Exchange Bank, P.O. Box 388, Mannington, WV 26582 or to any of First Exchange locations. We have an application pending for non-profit status so your donation will be tax deductible. Watch for us on Facebook!! Thank you in advance for your donation in support of making a safer Mannington. Co-Chairs Robin Smith, 304-986-1030 Lora Michael, 304-534-0942 or Police Chief James Rigsby.
Coming Events
Fall is a very busy time of the year for holidays, and even though 2020 has been very different, the calendar says that the holiday season is coming. Some plans are not finalized, but hopefully something can be worked out. Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28 is the date set aside to remember our small, personally owned businesses and to support them, by shopping in Mannington. It will not just be a day of shopping, but there will be prizes and activities. So, put away a little money each week to save for this event. You just might do some Christmas shopping for that special gift. So, mark Saturday, Nov. 28 as a day to shop downtown Mannington.
There will also be activities in Mannington before that date to help you begin thinking about Christmas. There are plans for “Six Weeks of Christmas,” with a different event each weekend to celebrate the Christmas season. There will be a different theme each weekend. There will be more information on this event very soon. So, mark your calendar for this event so that you will know that there is something going on that you just might want to attend.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
