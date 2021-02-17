Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well, are you all prepared for the big snow that keeps dwindling in numbers of inches each day. It’s not the snow I worry about so much as the fridgid temperatures.
Just an FYI to the Rivesville garbage customers, garbage will remain as is until further notice, customers will be notified when the change is implemented.
If anyone is interested in running for Mayor, Recorder or one of the 3 open Council seats you still have time to do this as a write in. Appearing on the ballot will be: For Mayor- Barbara Beatty, For Recorder- Lauronza Harmon and for Council- B.J. Smith. You must stop at the town hall and fill out the paperwork, pay the $10 application fee, have your paper notarized, must be 18 years of age, be a resident for 6 months and live in town. If you have any questions call 304-278-5301.
The folks from Main Street Rivesville would like everyone to know there will be a Community Clean day on April 24 with a rain date of May 15. The committee is looking for Christmas Parade committee members to help bring the tradition back to town. With community involvement there will be a Blessing Box placed near the town hall. The Main Street group meets at 6:30 p.m. the 2nd Tuesday of the month at the Rivesville Community Building, come out and get involved in the town.
Don’t forget the signups for Rivesville Youth Baseball going on until Feb. 20. Contact Joe Ford at 304-692-6003 or Jodie Matheny at 304-657-0784. Get those kids out and moving!
I would like to send out a big thank you to everyone who supported Madi and the other Girl Scouts in their recent cookie fundraiser. Madi exceeded her goal and is very excited. I will let everyone know when the cookies are in and when we will be delivering.
Happy Birthday
Birthday wishes go out this week to Ed Smith, Jim Summers, Dolly Cole, Alison O’Dell, Michelle Toothman, Blair Speicher, Lisa Garlow, Sky Henderson (Happy 10th Birthday!), and Donna Swann.
Hope everyone has a great day!
I would like to wish Ed & Judy Smith a very Happy 55th Anniversary which they celebrated on Feb. 10. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Please send any news you have to roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call me at 304-777-0540.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
