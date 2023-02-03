Planning has begun for the Town of White Hall’s Spring Fling. The event will be May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building. Crafters who wish to participate will be charged a $20 deposit to reserve a spot. Deposit will be returned on the day of the event. To reserve a spot please call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
Happy Birthday to Town of White Hall Recorder Charles Mason, Feb 9.
White Hall Elementary
Feb. 8-10: Third grade benchmark testing
Feb. 9: Parent Teacher Conferences, 47 p.mby appointment with your child’s teacher
Feb. 13-15: Fourth grade benchmark testing
Feb. 14: Valentine’s snack
Feb. 20: Professional Learning Day, faculty senate, no students, teacher training on WVGSA
Beverly CEOS
Beverly CEOS will meet (Community Educational Outreach Service) Monday, Feb. 6 behind Munchies at 1:30 pm. The lesson leader will be Shannon Tilley. The lesson will be “Where Did I Put That? Personal Planning for Today and Beyond.” Happy Birthday to members, Janet Rummer, and Nana Jo Winter.
Visitors are welcome to attend our regular meetings, and new members are always welcome.
New Business in White Hall
Candylicious opened Feb 3 at the Middletown Commons.
Upcoming events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. Classes are Monday for four weeks beginning Feb. 6 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
The North Marion High Band is hosting a murder mystery dinner Feb. 11, titled “My Bloody Valentine!” The band kids will be acting it out for your entertainment, and they will have a delicious meal prepared and served! Two seatings at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Monongah Town Hall, 430 Bridge St., Monongah. Tickets on sale now! $25 per adult or $40 per couple. Meal included. Proceeds help the NMHS Band Boosters.
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. at Morris Park, Fairmont.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have and Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
