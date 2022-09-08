Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week, maybe a little wet but a good week inside. Fall events are starting and high school football is in full swing and cross country is too, then Octoberfest, Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Yes, that seems a long way off but not really. Everyone has outside work to get done and it won’t be long until we have frost. Gardens are almost finished for the season, I’m not sure where the summer has gone. As they say fall is in the air. There are some very pretty mums for sale at area stores and also many beautiful fall decorations.
If you are looking for something special, come to Mannington and check out the businesses downtown. If you would like to check a little before making the drive, go online to Mannington Main Street, they have some very good pictures. Take care this week, check on each other and stay safe.
Octoberfest
Yes, it is Octoberfest 2022 application time and if you are interested, go to the Mannington Main Street site and print the application with all instructions for vendors who are interested in renting a space during this event. The date is Saturday, Oct. 1. Set up time is 8-10 a.m. and the festivities are from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all others, mark your calendar to remember this event in downtown Mannington. There are always a wide variety of craft vendors and a lot of good food. Make plans to attend and even meet friends to make a day of fun.
Round Barn Open Mic
The Open Mic event originally planned by the West Augusta Historical Society that was cancelled has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. Those who wish to perform, please contact 864-431-9232 to register. This would be open to those who wish to sing or just play music. Food will be available for purchase. All are welcome to attend and have a nice evening at the barn.
Historical Society Meeting
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn Museum. There will be entertainment for the evening with Leonard and his wife Jackie Lopatine talking about the flutes that he makes and telling their story. This should be a very interesting presentation. All interested folks are welcome to attend. If you are interested in volunteering at the museums then this would also be a good time to talk with members to find out more information. The Society always needs more volunteers to do tours on Sundays or special events on other days. This is a way to give back to the community and keep our history alive. If you have some extra time and would like to learn more about this organization, stop by Monday, Sept. 12.
Rabies clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a vaccine clinic to benefit the Mannington Fire Department. Those who are interested need to bring vaccination records/history to help confirm what your pet needs.
The clinic will be held Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines can then be boosted at the next clinic on Oct. 25 from 9-11 a.m. The location is the Homewood Station at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Turn off Route 250 near the North Marion Senior Center and follow the signs. It is just a short drive on Meadow Avenue. Park at the building.
All cats must be in a carrier and dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only will be accepted.
Canine vaccines available are rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $25, Lyme disease $25, Kennel Cough $20. Feline vaccines available are rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20.
Please call 304-363-0960 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for used tires. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County residents. This is a great way to dispose of old tires on your property.
Farmers Market is closed
The Woman’s Club of Mannington has closed the Farmer’s Market for the season. There was a decline in vendors, local vegetables are out of season and many of those who attended are not finding items that they are looking for and so they are now getting ready for fall and not coming out to shop. Thank you to all vendors who came faithfully during the summer and to all of the attendees who came faithfully to buy, you are all appreciated and plans will be made to open again in the spring of 2023.
Card shower
A well known area resident will be turning 90 years young on Sept. 25 and we would like to see how many cards he could receive. So, if you know this person, please take time to send him a card and if you have a memory that he is part of, please write a note in the card to remind him of the event. Curtis Michael of Seven Pine Community will turn 90. He would appreciate hearing from folks as he does not get out often. His address is 435 Seven Pines Rd., Mannington, WV 26582.
Library notes
There are adventures for the little folks at the Mannington Public Library. Story Hour, for Pre-K, Toddler Time for 18 to 36 months of age youngsters and Home School Adventures in Learning are now registering. These events fill up fast and might already but there can be a waiting list. Please register by calling ahead. There are also craft classes, activities for certain age groups and book clubs for youth and adults. To see if there is an activity that you or your child would like to participate in, please call the library at 304-986-2803.
Rymer Cemetery
Fall is here, but there is still a lot of work to be done at area cemeteries. If you have loved ones buried at the Rymer Cemetery, please consider making a small donation toward the upkeep. You may not see it as you drive by but it is on the hill behind the trees as you drive into the community of Rymer. It is kept in good condition all summer and is a very beautiful setting. If you wish to make a donation please send it to Judy Carson, 411 West Main Street, Mannington, WV 26582. Thank you.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes but neighbors might still may need help. We still need to check on them with a phone call or a visit. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
Email address change
I want everyone to know I have a new email address. Please send your information about upcoming events to me at carsonjudy47@gamil.com. Thank you for being understanding. If you have sent information in the last week or so, I have not gotten it so if you wish you may send it again to the new email address. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.