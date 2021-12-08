Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting their Christmas baking, shopping, wrapping, etc. done, it will be here before we know it.
If you are interested in joining in on the Rivesville Christmas parade, it’s not too late. Give Nicki Conrad a call at 304-694-3209 to join in the fun.
If you haven’t taken the kids to see Santa yet Rivesville Elementary/Middle presents Cookies and Cocoa with Santa, which will be held tonight at the Baxter fire department from 6-8 p.m. You can have professional photos taken with Santa. The cost is $5 per person, all proceeds benefit REMS PTO.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, The Feast of the Seven Fishes event is returning for its 15th year in downtown Fairmont. The event is scheduled to run Dec. 9-11.
Rivesville has a new restaurant you may like to try. ClutterFarms is located inside the old Rivesville Fire Department. The hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11-7, Sunday 10-3.Their phone number is 304-278-8170. Give them a try, I’ve heard the food is good.
The Knights of Columbus will hold their last drive thru dinner of the year Saturday, Dec. 11 from Noon-3 p.m. The meal will consist of chicken noodle soup with round bread. The next dinner will be Jan. 8.
If you are interested in the DNR Wildlife calendar let me know soon, they are starting to go fast. Give me a call at 304-777-0540
Congratulations to Nick Bartic and the Polar Bears football team on their big win!
Birthday wishes go out to Linda Sawitski, Mark Pulice,David Poling, Missy Kucish and Jim Ice.
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes go out to William and Annie Wright as they celebrated 56 years and to Mary Frances and Daniel Dawson as they celebrated 17 years.
Here’s wishing these two couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Please remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
