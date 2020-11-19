Hello Barrackville!
The longer evenings are here, the time change and the cooler weather has everyone ready for the “long winter's night.” Reading is a favorite pastime during the fall and winter and I really miss our monthly church book club meetings.
The ladies always had interesting reading choices, lively discussions and so many different thoughts and views. One of the more interesting books we read last year was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The story is of a young child abandoned by her family and she survives to an adult in an isolated cabin. She becomes a suspect in a murder and embroiled in a courtroom drama. Kya Clark, the “Marsh Girl” has amazing strength and a thirst for knowledge that provides a vocation in her life. She has a remarkable gift for nature observation and drawing which comes to provide an income in publishing. I was pleased to hear that a production company, owned by Reese Witherspoon chose to produce the book into a movie but with no release date in the near future, I may just have to reread the book again.
Christmas In Our Town
Thank you Brian Morgan from Morgan Pine Farm for the donation of the Town Christmas Tree.
PTO toy drive
Thank you to the Barrackville United Methodist Church for a generous donation of $500 toward the PTO toy drive. Donations will be accepted Dec. 5 from 8-10 a.m. at the Barrackville United Methodist Church Pavilion. Donations of new toys and new clothes will be accepted and monetary donations are also welcome. Our local Dollar General is having a nice sale this weekend if you happen to stop in for a purchase take a quick look at the toy shelf.
Street Pole Decorating Contest
Contest is open to all Barrackville residents. No entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Dec. 1. Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not choose a street pole that has a stop sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration. Three prizes will be awarded. 1st prize - $100; 2nd prize $75; 3rd prize - $50. Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730 with Street Sign Name and cross section. Mark your pole (Ribbon or sign) have the sign decorated before Dec. 1. Winner will be announced on Dec. 5 on the “You’re Probably From Barrackville Facebook” page and in the Barrackville Times WV column.
House Decorating Contest
Register your home in the 2020 house decorating contest. This contest is open to all Barrackville residents. There are no monetary awards or prizes, you will be contributing to the community to welcome our visitors and neighbors. Rules : 1 Register with Diana Marple at 304-376-1759 or Barrackville2019@gmail.com 2. Decorate your house by Dec. 1! The five judging categories will be: 1. Most old fashioned 2. Most Whimsical 3. Best use of lights 4. Most original 5. Most festive. Have your house decorated before Dec. 1 and an outside panel of judges will view registered homes the week of Dec 1. Winning homes will have a sign designating winning category placed in their yard prior to our Christmas In Our Town event on Dec. 5. “Light Up Our Town With Faith, Hope and Love”
Barrackville Council News
Town Council meets Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Town Offices will be closed Nov. 26-27.
School meals
Barrackville School will have meals available for pickup on the following dates; please remember to social distance and wear a facemask. If your student needs added to the list to receive food please call the school.
Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Nov. 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m; and Dec. 2 from 11 a.m-12:30 p.m
Alert Dog for Alex
The days are counting down to the arrival of Brody, a diabetic alert dog for one of our neighborhood children. Alex will have his own service dog, Brody. According to Guide Dogs of America, “Diabetic Alert Dogs are trained to alert diabetic owners in advance of low (hypoglycemia) or high (hyperglycemia) blood sugar events before they become dangerous. A Diabetic Alert Dog is specifically trained to react to the chemical change produced by blood sugar highs and lows. A service dog is more than a pet. It becomes an extension of the person who has the disability. The two become a team, and they rely on both verbal and non-verbal communication to live a full life. As you see, a service dog plays a vital role in its owner’s well-being. For this reason, you cannot treat a service dog like any other dog. Instead, treat service dogs as medical equipment. With thousands of Americans owning service dogs, there is a good chance you have come across one in your daily travels. So, it is important to know how to behave when around them.”
Brody will have a lot of rules to follow in his new home with new situations. We as a community should be aware of a few things we should or shouldn’t do when we see Brody or any service dog. Do not approach the dog or make eye contact with the dog but speak only to the handler, do not pet the dog unless given approval, do not feed the dog treats, keep other dogs and children away from the service dog. These things may seem strict but Brody’s sole focus will always be Alex and some distractions may come at an inopportune time and be harmful to communication.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.