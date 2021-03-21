When my sister was alive, I would go to visit her, and her family, and they would — what seemed like repeatedly — have a new pet.
Once they had three kittens, the next time a puppy was added to the mix and then I would go back in a month and there was only one cat and a new dog.
I finally asked my sister “Why is there a rotating door of pets here?”
I tried, to the best of my ability, to recite the smorgasbord of pets they had caught and released over the past year and she said, “Well, we get a new kitten, and they climbed the furniture, and the puppies would go to the bathroom everywhere in the house and we found homes for them and found new pets. I said, “Rita, they do what all new pets do, you can’t get rid of them for that.”
That discussion was brought back to my mind as I spoke with a person who works with people who are struggling with addiction. She said, “The people we rent our office space from are kicking us out because of the way the people we are working with are acting.” And I get concerned when I hear that people want to “kick-out” those who are working with folks that are suffering from addiction.
We rarely hear of people wanting to close hospitals because of all the sick people that migrate to them. We do not hear people complaining about the people who sell wheelchairs because of the folks who go there that can no longer walk.
At hospitals there are sirens, helicopters and cars coming and going all hours of the night. At doctors’ offices, regardless of the specialized practice, people coming in coughing, hobbling, and seeking help. But there is something about the person suffering from addiction that just rubs people the wrong way. Maybe they see them as weak. Maybe they see them as having “done this to themselves.” Either way, the people going to the hospital, doctor’s office and medical wheelchair vendors sometimes cause their injuries.
There is just something different about a place that tries to get the addicted person treatment. There is something ominous about a place that gets the addicted person off of the street and into a warm place where they can talk to other people and get some clarity and direction. I am just not sure what it is. But there is something people cannot tolerate when addicted individuals act li ke they are not in their right minds. When they act like they require help. When they say the wrong things and act …not like us.
Quick Facts on Drug Addiction
• According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 19.7 million American adults (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in 2017.
• Almost 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 struggled with an alcohol use disorder.
• About 38% of adults in 2017 battled an illicit drug use disorder.
• That same year, 1 out of every 8 adults struggled with both alcohol and drug use disorders simultaneously.
• In 2017, 8.5 million American adults suffered from both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder, or co-occurring disorders.
