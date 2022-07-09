We start out our day seeking God and just asking Him to lead us and guide us. We ask Him to bless us and to use us and we promise that we’re going to do everything in our power to be true to Him and to serve Him.
Psalm 118:24 says, “This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
And then life happens, you have to get out of bed and you have to deal with the things of this world that no one should have to deal with. The next thing you know someone comes along and they begin to push your buttons and they seem to know where each and every button is that needs to be pushed to send your emotions into overdrive.
We as Christians need to understand that the situations and the button pushers that have your emotions in overdrive were sent by the enemy to make you forget the time that you had spent with God just this morning, they were sent to become your focus and to ruin your Christian witness.
What just happened there? We have allowed the enemy to steal our joy, to steal our peace and to steal our faith in God and to make us forget who we are and whose we are. We’ve said that we were God’s but because of the attack that we just came under we have allowed the enemy to become our god little g.
Verse 24: “This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
You see this is a choice and a commitment that we must choose to make each and every day.
We must understand that the enemy that we face is very smart and he knows how to cause us to stumble, he knows how to wear us down and he knows how to turn us from God.
Ephesians 6:12 sayd, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”
This is why it is very important that we stay in the word and choose each and every day to walk in God’s plan for our lives.
That means that we read the word, we are faithful to attending church, we spend time in prayer and we spend time praising God and rejoicing in who He is and what He has done for us through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.
The situations and the button pushers will not have the same impact on you if you learn to praise God and rejoice in who you are in Him even when the attacks are fast and furious.
To praise God when the sun is shining and you have a full tank of gas and your family is all lovey dovey is easy. But the days that all hades breaks loose and you are still praising God and rejoicing in who you are in Him.
That brothers and sisters is the day that you find true victory in Jesus! This is the day that the Lord has made, this is the day that I will praise Him, this is the day that I will serve Him, this is the day that I will exalt His holy name, this is the day that I will declare His goodness, this is the day that I walk in victory in Jesus’ mighty name.
This is the day the Lord has made!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.