Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and surviving this winter weather we’ve been having. I know we have been very fortunate but I’m ready for spring!
I don’t know how many of you make New Year’s resolutions, the standards are to lose weight, quit smoking, get organized, etc.
I personally don’t make resolutions, I’ve let myself down too many times over the years and then I get disappointed because I didn’t keep it. Instead of a “resolution” why not opt to get involved with something in your town or the school.
Rivesville has the Main Street program which meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Community Building at 6:30 p.m. They plan different things and they would love to have some extra “minds” to come up with different things, I see on FaceBook they will be planning an Easter Egg hunt.
Stop in at their next meeting and see if it’s something you would be interested in being a part of. The school PTO meets once a month. I’m not sure of the date but all you would have to do is call the school to find out. I’m sure some of you are thinking “I’m too old, or I don’t have kids in school any more, so what — you can still get involved. I don’t know about you all but when my kids were in school I really didn’t have the time(or make the time) to be involved, now I can devote some time to attending the meetings and helping out where I can.
Give either of these ideas a try, you may not know what fun you are missing out on.
Fairview Volunteer fire department will hold their pizza, salad, sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 3-6 p.m. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a drive-thru pick up only event on Saturday, Jan. 15 from Noon-3 p.m. or until the food runs out. On the menu this week is Italian Wedding soup with round bread, the cost is $15. Place your order at 304-534-8698.
I’d like to remind everyone Rivesville has a new restaurant where the fire department was. Clutter Farm’s recently opened, give them a try. Their hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
I’d like to let everyone know it’s Girl Scouts cookie time! Let me know if you are interested, cookies are still $5 a box. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday Wishes
Charity Jefferson, my brother Frank Loughery(love you) my daughter-in-law Allison Smith(love you) Johnna Martin, Cris Stewart, Tina Caputo, Susan Keener and Amber Conrad.
Hope your special day is blessed.
I would like to encourage anyone with any news, activities, birthdays etc, to please contact me so I can share. Call me at 304-77-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.