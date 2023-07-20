It’s zucchini season!
A nice lady who I gave cucumbers one day (didn’t ask her name we were just walking up the alley to our different work buildings!) brought me four very, very large zucchini out of her daughter’s garden. When giving her the cucumbers she asked if I like zucchini and that she would bring me one and I said “Yes!” and if any of them get away from her and are too big I would love one of those! Well I was overjoyed to get such a gift and she said her daughter was just glad that someone wanted the oversized ones. Zucchini recipes are a favorite of our family and these will be used in a “Harvest Cobbler” or maybe Grandma Vada’s Zucchini Bread. My husband was a great cook and his Grandma’s zucchini bread recipe was one of my favorites. The bread recipe is at the end of the column.
“Samantha”
The Town of Barrackville is seeking volunteers from the public to fill positions on a committee to Preserve “Samantha,” Barrackville’s first fire truck. The fire department, via majority membership vote, has determined they are unable to commit funds to the preservation of “Samantha.” The Town of Barrackville committee will determine the future of “Samantha,” including: Restoration versus establishment as a monument, storage, enduring maintenance, future use applications. The mayor has determined that a resolution must be provided no later than Oct. 3 or the fire truck will be sold. Please contact town hall at 304-366-9372 or Cari Casuccio 304-476-5421 if interested. Council members will also be reaching out to those that expressed interest in keeping Barrackville’s first fire truck. Our town depends on volunteers and would love to see more engagement from community members regarding this matter.
Condolences for Erich Brandon Reed
Erich Brandon Reed, 50, of 11 Smith Road, Barrackville, passed away July 14. Our condolences go out to his family.
Rumor has it…
Pastor Stephanie from the Barrackville United Methodist Church was ‘roasted’ after church recently. The ‘gifts’ given were to benefit the Barrackville Blessing Box. To participate in the Roast a monetary donation was made to the Blessing Box by each roaster. Pastor Stephanie is a genius… most of the time according to her husband Pastor Brad. She is a pothole filling Pastor who is a good egg according to her parishioners who loved her from the minute her U-haul pulled up to the church. We are blessed to have Pastor Stephanie as one of our strong spiritual leaders in our community. The Blessing Box is at the rear of the church parking lot and can use a little stocking if anyone has extra supplies.
Mark your calendar
The first meeting for the 2023 Christmas In Our Town planning will be on Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Club Community Building below town hall. Help is needed in many areas during the day and leading up to the event, if anyone is interested in helping please attend.
Street signs
The Beautification Committee of Barrackville has been working on painting street poles around town. They also submitted a list of street signs that are fading and in need of replacement to the Town of Barrackville. Check out their Facebook page and message them if you see a pole that needs some fresh paint or a sign that is needed to be replaced.
Grandma Vada’s Zucchini Bread
Makes 5 small loaves
3 eggs 2 cup sugar 1 cup oil
Mix well
Add
3 t vanilla 3 t cinnamon 1 t salt 1 t baking soda ¼ t baking powder
Mix well adding three cups flour slowly
Put in 1 cup finely chopped walnuts
1 ½ cups – 2 cups raisins
2 cups grated zucchini
Mix well. Put into small loaf pans sprayed with Pam. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or 1 hour until done (toothpick test). Butter top lightly when cooling is optional. Enjoy!
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
