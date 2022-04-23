April 24 2022- John 20: 27-31
Eight days later, his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. The doors were shut, but Jesus came and stood among them, and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side; do not be faithless, but believing.” Thomas answered him, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”
St. Thomas, known as “Doubting Thomas” in Gospels, in many ways resembles us. Although mentioned in all four gospels, little is recorded of him, except for a few passages in John. But those passages reflect his personality.
First, when Jesus announces His intention of returning to Judea to visit Lazarus, “Thomas” who is called the twin, said to his fellow disciples: “Let us also go, that we may die with him” (John 11:16). He realizes the truth of Jesus’ life and death. But, forgetting that confession and in the following years, Thomas raises the question: “Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way?” (John 14:5). And in the following chapters Jesus tries to hammer the truth of who He is and what will happen to him, finishing with the strong words of John 16:1, “I have told you these things so you will not stumble.”
But Thomas doesn’t get it. Three years with the Lord and he is unable to see the truth.
And then we have the Resurrection story! Mary Magdalene sees the Lord and rushes to tell the disciples. While there, Jesus appears and shows Himself to the disciples. And all is glad. But Thomas is nowhere to be found. He comes late to the party. Even after hearing the testimony of the Disciples and Mary, Thomas will not believe. Those three years have done nothing for him. He is guilty of denying what he has heard and what they have seen. He has completely changed his views. And, in his mind, he says, “Unless I see for myself I won’t believe.” We can only imagine what the others thought of him.
See how Thomas resembles some of us. He knows the truth but refuses to acknowledge it. He has heard the Lord preach and teach about his death and resurrection. Yet, He won’t accept the disciples’ word or the word that the women brought to them.
This is happening in today’s society. We know but won’t acknowledge it. We see and hear the truth but say no to it. This is evident in the climate change debate, and particularly, in the last Presidential Election. The truth was shown, the evidence given, and yet people refused to believe. Thomas appeared to be caught in the hoax of Jesus, started by the leaders of the government at that time, “They have stolen his body.”
For the next 7 days, scripture is silent. On the 8th day when Thomas is gathered with the disciples, Jesus appears and speaks to Thomas inviting him to touch and feel. He does and then believes.
And so, the good news can be seen in this awkward story. First, after seeing the truth face to face Thomas believes. He finally acknowledges Him. It is disappointing that so many today have not seen the truth when presented face to face evidence of the cruelties of history, accusing the facts of lying. But, maybe, like Thomas, people will come to believe that has the cruelty in history has to be told; that the previous presidential election was true, and that the climate crisis is crucial and affects us all.
Second, Jesus doesn’t condemn Thomas for his disbelief — for his questioning — He says go ahead and touch. The Lord will stick with us; signs of His presence will be given, maybe not as visible as it was to Thomas. He sees the real deal and confesses it. As well, Jesus doesn’t condemn Judas or Peter for their action either. And finally, Jesus does say that Thomas is blessed but more blessed are those who do believe and can’t see.
May we see ourselves as blessed because we can see the truth also.
