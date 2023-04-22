Proverbs 6:16-17. There are six things that the Lord hates; seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that hurry to run to evil, a lying witness who testifies falsely, and one who sows discord in a family.
Exodus 20:16: You shall not bear false witness (lie)
Tuesday’s historic settlement of Fox News paying Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million over intentional lying about voting machines being corrupt and determining the outcome of the 2020 election showed how Fox News Nation lied to increase ratings, viewers, its commercial base, and disregard both Christian values and human decency.
Lying throughout the Bible then, as it is now, was and is for essentially power, sex, and individual recognition. Lying is coupled with some or all of the six other items God hates: haughty eyes, lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, heart that devises wicked plans, feet that hurry to run to evil, a lying witness who testifies falsely, and one who sows discord in a family.
We note it in Ananias and Sapphira in Acts chapter 5 over keeping funds from a sale of property Peter tells them, “You have not lied to us but to God.” We note it in David sending Uriah to battle to be killed because he coveted Bethesda. Paul talks about dis-service to God by lying about (Romans 1:25) Paul writes about the new life in Christ in Colossians 3:9 and notes, “Do not lie to one another seeing that you have stripped off the old self with its practices.” We may note a text or two about righteous lying in Sarah telling the Pharaoh that Abraham was his brother (Genesis 12).
Lying has become prominent. Some of Fox News’ commentators wrote or said they knew the Stolen Election and fake voting machines were lies but promoting that view would keep Fox first in the market.
It’s hard to believe. History has been promoted with lies. The recent episode of George Santos, R-N.Y., who has lied about his resumes and his accomplishments to win a seat in the House shows the callous disregard for the truth. Internet scams by the hundreds sucker people to gain their money and destroy their life. Phone scams continue to grow daily. The most recent is a new Medicare Card being issued after vital information can be verified. Thursday’s Fairmont Times West Virginian reported this, as well as a TV commercials produce lies. For years cigarettes promoted false claims even though executives knew the dangers. Alcohol advertising promotes good times, healthy fun, and a successful life while forgetting it causes thousands of traffic deaths, gun fatalities, and domestic violence scenes.
With the income tax deadline, thousands have falsified their returns, lying about deductions, property, and gifts received. Even a Supreme Court Justice has been caught lying for years about luxury accommodations received and not reporting them.
What shall we say? What can be done? The Church has to begin to tell the truth where people, parties, and politicians are lying. We must render to God the things that are God’s. We cannot let our faith be hijacked by others for political purposes. Christianity cannot be equated with Patriotism. For you see, lying leads to these deadly sins Proverbs describes that can be seen in everyday life, in West Virginia and beyond.
We cannot condone gun usage. This past week 84-year-old Andrew Lester exchanged no words with 16-year-old Ralph Yarl before opening fire on him through a glass door, striking him in the chest and head. The shooter’s grandson appeared on CNN Thursday and described his grandfather as a racist who avidly watched Fox News and embraced conspiracy theories.
In New York, a 65-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman named Kaylin Gillis, who had mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway. A North Carolina man has turned himself in after shooting a 6-year-old and her parents, after the girl tried to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into the man’s yard.
In Alabama, six people have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the recent mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, that left four people dead and 32 injured. The number of mass shootings in the United States this year has now reached 166. On average, there’s been more than one mass shooting every day this year in the United States. (Amy Goodman, Democracy Now, Friday, April 21) Guns cause mental health problems.
We have to support human rights and those laws that affirm rights for all — from disabled to gender orientation; from truth in the classrooms to sexual identity; from women’s right to choose to veterans rights to receive.
Our faith needs to speak the truth. With the 2024 elections close at hand we need the truth now more than ever.
