“Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise.” James 5:13
These last few weeks, our nation has been rocked again and again by senseless acts of violence.
Mass shootings in grocery stores, churches, schools, and more have become all too common parts of everyday life. Mistrust and suspicion of those around us is on the rise. We fail to live in the peaceable kingdom God hopes for us.
As these events have unfolded in recent days and weeks, I’ve heard a lot of talk about prayer. For many, prayer is our impulse when tragedy strikes. I have also heard it rightly pointed out that, when these senseless tragedies happen, it has become almost a reflex to offer thoughts and prayers, which can so easily lapse into stagnation or inaction.
In the face of violence, grief, and unfathomable loss, it is so easy to feel paralyzed by these emotions, not knowing what to do to move forward. We have watched immeasurable tragedy unfold on our television and computer screens and likely feel a loss as to what is next: how can we move forward in a meaningful way? How can we move into a different future where these things don’t occur? There are no easy answers to these questions.
Yet, what scripture reveals to us is that in those moments, the moments when we find ourselves face to face with unspeakable loss or trauma, we are called to turn to prayer, just as we are in all moments, good and bad.
We have to look only to Jesus himself to see this example. Throughout his ministry, Jesus often went off by himself to pray. He goes to the wilderness. He goes to the mountains. He prays for friends and strangers. And on the night before he died, just before his arrest, Jesus prayed to the Father in heaven. The act of prayer strengthened him for the work that was before him. Likewise, prayer strengthens us for the work God calls us to do, and it must never be divorced from action. Prayer doesn’t end when we say Amen, but it moves from words into steps.
The late, great theologian Henri Nouwen, reflected on the relationship between prayer and action in this way: “Prayer and action can never be seen as contradictory or mutually exclusive. Prayer without action grows into powerless pietism, and action without prayer degenerates into questionable manipulation. If prayer leads us into deeper unity with the compassionate Christ, it will always give rise to concrete acts of service.”
The world needs our prayers: the world needs our prayers lifted up to God and the world needs the prayer-as-action that follows so that we may break down the very barriers that stand between us and the peaceable kingdom Jesus foretells.
