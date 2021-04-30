Good Morning White Hall!
If you have been down the Interstate after the Prickett’s Fork exit, the Red Bud trees are blooming and are worth the drive to see them. They won’t last much longer, but dogwood, flowers, and all the other spring blossoms and all the green leaves are fantastic!
Chances are getting better with everyone getting their shots that, maybe things will get back to normal. If you haven’t got your shot please do so soon!
White Hall Spring Fling
Our White Hall Spring Fling is tomorrow at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only will there be food vendors, crafts, vehicles of every make, model, and year, 50/50 Raffle, fire trucks and lots of people to visit and see after so long a time!
6th Annual Strike Out Cancer
Annual Strike Out Cancer will be held May 15 from Noon to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Kickin’ Cancer Relay For Life Team. Come out and support a great cause and have fun!
Participants pay $15 each teams of up to 5, unlimited bowling; free shoe rental and food. Spectators are $5, anyone who wants to participate, but can’t come out, and you want to donate, contact me!
Extras: 50-50 Drawing-Raffles-The $1 chance is game for the most strikes in game 1 & 2; a door prize for one person that shows up. RSVP; On our rescheduled 6th Annual Strike Out Cancer Facebook page or to John Satterfield by May 10, 304-657-9265.
Senior Queen of Three Rivers Festival
The 2020 Senior Queen will be chosen tomorrow, May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, close to Arby’s and Taco Bell in White Hall. A rose will be awarded to each lady who must be at least 60 years of age, and one of the roses will be the choice for the new Senior Queen.
The Queen is sponsored by Allstate Insurance, Radabaugh & Associates, and White’s Fine Jewelers. Marcella Yaremchuk is the chairperson and for more information you may call 304-534-0491.
Yard Sales
A Citywide Yard Sale will be held in White Hall on Saturday, June 12 from 8-12. A sale will be held Friday & Saturday, April 30 & May 1st, 8-2, behind the Boothsville United Methodist Church, at 1351 Middletown Rd. Yard sales are a great way to see areas in our county we wouldn’t normally see or visit!
Middletown Commons
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons. New store fronts, new businesses, and lots of potholes, dust, and construction. Bring it on! They’re working like crazy and who would have thought 10 years ago that all this would be happening.
You can walk in the hallway beside Rita’s and High Life Lounge and go back and make a right to walk out to the drive through. It looks fantastic. They are still working on the ceiling, but you can see all the stores and the drive-thru are pretty much finished.
If you drive around behind you can see all the changes and storefronts. If you don’t notice anything else, you can definitely see the Middletown Commons sign on the front of the drive-thru. If you haven’t been past the “Mall” lately, please be sure to put it on your list of places to see!
White Hall Election
The White Hall Election is June 8. There is a possibility that poll workers will be needed. You may call the Municipal Building or Charlie Mason at 304-363-3525 for more information.
White Hall Elementary
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Route 250 please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students! It is important to keep everyone safe!
Apr. 30: Way to Go Wildcats announced
May 3-7: Third grade WVGSA Testing
May 3-7: PTO Penguin Patch Spring Boutique (May 4, 4th grade & 2nd will attend; May 6, 1st & 3rd; May 7, Kindergarten will also attend Spring Penguin Patch Shop)
May 3-7: Staff Appreciation Week
May 7, 14 & 21: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets Announced
May 22: Saturday, Summer Send Off at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Marion County Board of Education headquarters on Mary Lou Retton Drive (drive-thru event)
May 27: Terrific Kids for May announced
May 27: 4th grade “graduation” picnic and ceremony to be held outside
May 28: Way to go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 28: PBIS Nine Week Celebration
May 28: Last Day of School
May 31: Holiday
June 7: Summer Academy (summer school for COVID recovery) begins 8:30-2:30 at White Hall Elementary School
White Hall Council Meeting
White Hall Mayor John Michael opened town council meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
A thank you letter was received from the Woodlawn Cemetery for the cities donation to restore the historic cemetery.
The contract with Anderson Excavating to begin the Matthew Drive project will begin May 6 and end May 26.
A motion made to move 18D Consider Holding First Aid/CPR Training Classes at Public Safety Building to the Marion County EMS reports. The classes will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building May 18 from 8-12, May 20 from 4-8, and May 26 from 8-12 with 12 in each class. The classes will be free to White Hall residents.
Mike Angelucci reported they will be performing blood pressure and glucose checks, as well as allowing kids to look in the ambulance at the Spring Fling, they will also be Mon Health primary EMS provider, and Marion County EMS will have 12 employees participating in Active Shooter Training, and there were 15 calls in the Town of White Hall in March.
Chief Guerierri reported Active Shooter Training this week, and Bridgeport has given the department two open slots in their upcoming training courses free of charge, and also reported purchasing lights for their officer’s uniform on the shoulder and is an added protection for our officers.
Town Coordinator reported codification project with American League Publishing has started, spoke with engineer for the Biafores and the water project is about 35% complete, sewer is 85% and the storm drains are 75% complete.
Quinn Tire is working on their building behind Middletown Commons and old building will be torn down to make room for new 4-way entrance into the Commons.
A new voter registration drive has started on White Hall’s web page last date to register is May 18.
The dumpster location for Community Cleanup Day on May 8 from 7-11 will be placed at the White Hall Municipal Building.
The Courtney/FEB annexation is postponed until May 10 Town Council Meeting.
A Community Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 12 from 8-4.
Salaries for Election in June 2021 is: Commissioner $175. (Day of Election), Poll Worker $140. (Day of Election), Early voting $10/per hour, Training $35., Canvass $35.
Attorney Simmerman suggested the Town of White Hall should have Brad Piggott evaluate Pie Lane Roadway.
Bill Ott will be replaced as Building Commissioner by Ted McPherson.
