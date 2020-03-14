I was shocked when I received a call that our church, Trinity UMC, had been broken into and vandalized.
I was not prepared for the destruction and disarray that we encountered. The vandals had attempted to steal our sound system, altar cross, communion sets, plaques and anything else they thought might have value.
Some items were already gone. Other items were staged for pickup near the back door.
Our cross was ripped down, pipe organs dismantled, mangled and pulled down, light fixtures pulled off the wall and papers thrown everywhere. They had emptied nearly every filing cabinet in the church, lit candles and left some burning.
An anonymous tip notified the police of some suspicious behavior at the church. The quick action of the Fairmont City Police Department caught the suspects as they were leaving the building and kept our building from catching fire and burning to the ground.
We thank God for their quick action and God’s grace in preserving our space.
However, we feel the violation of having someone break into our space to steal our stuff. And we feel the even deeper wound of the deliberate destruction of sacred items, most dear to our faith.
They tore down our cross and took our altar items, scattering the sacred stones that represent deceased members around the sanctuary.
We, the 150 year old congregation of Trinity United Methodist Church, a traditional African American congregation have been attacked and wounded.
We do not know the reason why this act was carried out. But we feel the wound and the trauma.
This act reminded us that this is not the first time this congregation has been targeted for violence. It reminded us that Fairmont has faced division and violence over race in the past.
Fear began to infect the wound. We were diminished. But then we felt God’s love through the prayers of God’s people.
We were blessed with people from all over the area who came to Trinity to help us clean up our church and put it back in order. People came from Morgantown, Bridgeport, Grafton and all over Marion County to help us reclaim and restore our space for worship.
Friends from throughout Fairmont, the state of West Virginia and as far away as Tennessee, sent cards, prayers, words and gifts of encouragement to help us heal and recover.
In Matthew 6, Jesus teaches a model for prayer that continues to instruct and inspire disciples all over the world. In fact, it has been translated into nearly every language in the world today. You can go online and here it or see it written in all these languages.
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name,
thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil, for thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever. Amen.
It’s an easy prayer to pray. But living the reality of this prayer in our everyday life is difficult. What we are experiencing from the community is the reality of this prayer in action.
We feel the reality of the Kingdom of God surrounding us and renewing us.
Again today, people from congregations all over the area will join us at Trinity to help clean up the area surrounding the church.
This is the Kingdom of God made real in our midst. This is being done as part of Love in Action, an outreach of the Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham to share God’s love in our community through practical acts of service.
They will gather this Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. at Central UMC to worship, then scatter throughout the community to offer acts of service throughout the area. One way we can live this prayer is to join this group this Saturday.
When God formed this congregation prior to the Emancipation Proclamation in this part of Fairmont it was for a purpose. It was to proclaim God’s Kingdom in our midst where God’s love for people is greater than any violence or hate of this world.
God has formed this congregation to share the love and grace of God to all people, regardless of the color of their skin. God has given us the grace and strength to reject violence as the path to freedom and justice. God has given us a vision of the Kingdom of God that unites all people.
Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.