I wish I could be as resilient as my kids. I’m an overthinker, procrastinator, and at times a grade A worry wart. It’s always been my nature and I’m surprised that as a Mom I haven’t been a nervous wreck since 2006 when life changed with the words, “It’s a boy.” Kyan would wear the oldest clothes in his closet straight out the door and onto the school bus without a second thought.
He doesn’t like to shop for clothes and most of the time I spend wondering if he’ll wear things I pick out. As a high schooler, his style is now solid colored T-shirts (Or ones with punny sayings on them) and comfy pants. It’s cut down on my anxieties over shopping a lot. Kasey, at almost 11, is higher up in middle school and it’s occurring to me that certain outfits might be a bit juvenile.
Last week, she gave away her doll castle to our friend’s 2 year old, Raeyln. She was very happy for it to go to someone she knew would play with it in love like she had. With a lot of changes to her room, we’re making it a bit more “big girl” and I assumed that would mean her wardrobe would get a bit more mature. Before purchasing a few warmer outfits I decided to ask her if they were a bit babyfied for her as a 5th grader. Without looking up from her newest book, she said to me that if other kids don’t like what she likes they can pretty much “kiss her grits.” Growing up is hard and sometimes we need not make a big deal by planting seeds of insecurity that don’t exist. Learn to live passively like my “Special K’s” and I guess if people don’t like it then they can lump it, as they say.
Yesteryear
It was not my intention to start out the column with my “Yesteryear” feature, but with the unrest in this country I felt like this week it was more than appropriate. We’re going back to September 1954, a year I’m sure many of you remember and I hope it takes you back with fondness.
Looking over the paper, I see ads for winter clothing to make the gentleman and lady look especially grand this fall. New hats, shoes, suits and the like gracing the pages with such elegance. Why, you could even get your vehicle winterized with a newly rebuilt fuel pump for $1.98, oil filters starting at 68 cents or a complete brake job for “carefree driving” from the mechanics at Ace Auto Stores at a cool $15. (The notation stating this was for Ford Plymouth or Chevrolet as heavier cars and trucks were similarly priced low for the season.) There, off the side was an article that probably didn’t seem all that significant to some but was quite historic. The headlines reading “West Fairmont High vs. Dunbar High football game.” Now, you might remember this or you might not. It gave blurbs to small columns all over the state from Beckley to Wheeling and in between. Why? Because this was to be the first black and white football game played in West Virginia.
East-West Stadium would be the scene as the two Fairmont schools would meet up for Polar Bears vs. Tigers. (The official program, a cool 10 cents.) The story goes that Dunbar had only been able to book five games for the season and were the defending state football champions among black schools. Fairmont Senior had an open date to fill in their September schedule and so Principals E. Willard Malcom and William O. Armstrong negotiated the game with the approval of their respective coaches. In some part, this was probably in preparation for the following year as it was indicated that they planned to abolish segregated schools in Marion County.
As most of the students at Dunbar were in the West Fairmont attendance area, these “ballers” would be teammates soon. Malcolm had commented that he thought the game would be a step forward in improving race relations. Dunbar’s last use as a high school came with the federally-mandated end of segregated public education in the 1954–55 school year. Now, I know it wasn’t all sunshine and daisies for everyone involved in those difficult years.
I’d like to think this game was a turning point, maybe even a start for some friendships and a lot of goodness brought to our area. I also know that right now we need to make sure that we are giving as much goodness to our fellow people as possible regardless of their race, gender, income, age, etc. The time to stand up for what is right and lead by example is now. We need to let it be known that hate has no place here and teach it to our children so that that legacy lives on after we’re gone. Don’t let the sins of the past repeat themselves.
Good Luck Huskies!
Good luck to the Husky Football Team as they travel to Roane County for this week’s game. You can catch the live action play-by-play on 100.9 FM. Bring us home another victory. #PulltheSled
Birthdays
Happy Birthdays this week go out to Reese Hayes who turns 3 years old, Jennifer O’Dell, Chelsea Haymond, Larry Salai, Shelley Rowan, Anne Baker, Connie Jo Kelley, Betty Ann Wright, Nathan Haney, and Crystal Nixon.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Matt and Shelby Pierce who celebrate on Oct. 8.
Parent Teacher Conference
Fairview Middle School will host Parent Teacher Conferences on Oct. 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. All meetings will be phone conferences and must be scheduled ahead of time. No in person conferences will take place at the school. Scheduled time slots of 10 minute increments each will be reserved for those wishing to discuss with their student’s teacher.
Virtual Benchmark Tests
Fairview Middle students started the first of three benchmark exams this past Wednesday. All students were tested online and will continue the process this upcoming Wednesday with Math and Writing Oct. 14. The window of time for testing opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 2:30 p.m. Please keep students and teachers in your thoughts as they continue to navigate more and more of this new world of education.
NMHS Golf
Congratulations to our NMHS Golf team on placing in the Runner-Up spot in the Class AA Region I championship tournaments. This qualifies them for the 2020 State High School Golf Tournament at Oglebay Resort. Great job Huskies!
Help is Here
The Union Mission will be giving out 1,200 boxes of food today for those in need. All boxes are on a first come first served basis starting at 9 a.m. The mission is located across from Yann’s at the end of the High Level Bridge in Fairmont, 107 Jefferson St.
150 Years
Last week marked 150 years since the Flood of 1870 took it’s vengeance on Harper’s Ferry. The rain began on Sept. 28 and continued for two days as the Shenandoah River crested at just under 30, over 11 feet above its flood stage. “...As if Heaven, in its anger at the folly and ingratitude of man, had marked the place for total destruction.” – Joseph Barry, “The Strange Story of Harpers Ferry.” The river which had contributed to the prosperity of this little town now brought the death of over 40 of its townsfolk. Survivors were left with the ruins of their homes and businesses which would never fully recover to the greatness and splendor the community held before the Civil War. As a landlocked state, West Virginia certainly has seen its fair share of tragedy caused by the unmerciful power of water.
Weather Changes
You can see the slightest bit of color change on the trees in Marion County. It’ll be weeks still before they hit their peak which is predicted to be towards the mid/end of October. Cooler mornings and evenings attribute to the growing array of colorful foliage but can also make for unpredictable wardrobe changes throughout the day. Bringing a light jacket or sweater with you can be a bother but it’s better to have the layers you need than not. Hikes and long walks are a wonderful way to take in Mother Nature’s changes, but be prepared for the temperatures to change in elevations. What it feels like at the bottom of the hill could be altogether different at the top. While the weather is still nice for fall decorating, make sure you add repairs to your list. Take the time as you do for “Spring Cleaning” to “Fall-ow” through on some maintenance before winter sets in. Check all batteries and replace them in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as make sure your fire extinguishers are up to snuff. Check fire danger levels before doing any outdoor burning and make sure you keep candles away from flammable items in the home. Fireplaces should be swept and cleaned of debris, nests and other obstructions before being lit for the first time.
