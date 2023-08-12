The Town of White Hall was honored to receive the Community Impact Award August 9 at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s 69th Annual Dinner. Our Community is growing in and around our town boundaries and we are proud to represent you. Thank you to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our efforts, and thank you to our previous and current mayors and council members, and thank you to our local businesses and residents.
Pavilion rental
Anyone interested in renting the White Hall Pavilion should contact the Town Hall at 304-367-1687. The Pavilion is perfect for birthdays, reunions, bridal showers, or company meetings. Call the town for more information.
Upcoming events
Grand Opening, August 12 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., at MoCo’s Bar and Grill, 3Moran Cir. White Hall.
August 12 starting at 8 a.m., Monongah Community Yard Sale.
August 18, school supply drive at Sunnyvale Bar & Grill. Guests who bring in and drop off a school supply receives $1 off bottled or draft beer. Also, your name will be entered in for a raffle basket posted at a later date.
September 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., attend the 3rd Annual YWCA Craft Show, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd. Crafters and vendors interested in joining the craft show please send a message along with pictures of your items to craftvendor2021@yahoo.com.
September 4 from 10-11:30 a.m., join Brain Boosters class with Renee Marsh at the White Hall Public Safety Building. Classes are free to the public. Parking is available at the back of the building.
September 19 at 5 p.m., Ladies Personal Safety Event, at MonValley Vineyard. Learn how to be more aware in your day-to-day lives to keep you and your family out of danger. The event is free to attend, and they will have giveaways and wine and refreshments available for purchase.
September 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., White Hall hosts its 3rd Annual Family Fun Dog Days Event at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Free event for the public.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like to see in our article, call 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information.
All news should be submitted to the Town by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
