Good morning, Mannington.
The season is changing and so are the flowers at many homes in the area. The fall colors are always so pretty. Residents of Mannington always keep lawns looking so nice. I hope everyone has had a good week, it has been nice to get outside even for a little while. There will be fall events that you will want to attend, and it will be good to be able to get out for a little while. Take care of each other this week. Check on neighbors as they might need some help. Stay safe.
Tire collection
The City of Mannington is hosting a Tire Collection day through REAP. It is for everyone, or county wide. Those who are bringing tires will need proof of a West Virginia ID before the tires will be accepted. There will be a 10 tire limit, per person. The tires must be off the rims, for cars and light trucks only. The tires will be accepted on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mannington Fairground. This is a change as you may have seen that it would be held in Hough Park.
Also, for those folks who work and cannot bring tires at this time, Mayor Lora Michal will be at the Fairground on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. to accept tires, then they will be picked up the next day. You will still need a West Virginia ID and the tires still need to be off the rims and only for cars or light trucks. Those bringing tires are to enter through the main gate.
Yard sale – hot dogs and bake sale
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will host a Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are many new items and clothing. They will also have hot dogs for sale and baked goods. The weather should be nice and would make a nice day to get out to help a good cause and have some fun.
Weiner roast
The Highland Church, near Fairview, will host their annual Weiner Roast on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Everything is furnished, but those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and a covered dish. All are welcome to attend. This will be a great fall event. For more information, please call 304-662-6332.
Thank you
The Mannington Woman’s Club wishes to say thank you to all of the vendors who set up at the Mannington Farmer’s Market this summer. The last Market was held last Saturday and the Markets that were held each week were considered a great success. The wide variety of vendors helped to make this summer’s Farmers Market a success. Thank you also to all of the area folks who came out to see what was available and purchased from the many vendors. It takes everyone to make a program like this successful.
Octoberfest
It is almost time for Mannington’s annual Octoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 2. This is such a good time to come to downtown Mannington and just enjoy a time of getting together, doing some shopping and having some really good food. Yes, it is only September but it just might be a time to get some early holiday shopping done. We hope the weather cooperates and it could be a few hours to visit with friends while just enjoying the time downtown.
If you might be interested in setting up a booth and have not gotten an application, please stop in at Baby B’s and talk with Sarah. She will be glad to give you all of the information. To others, mark your calendar for the date and plan to attend.
Bee Gum Cemetery
Upkeep and mowing still needs to be done at the small area cemeteries. The Bee Gum Cemetery is accepting donation toward upkeep. If you have a loved one buried in this cemetery, any donation would be greatly appreciated. Fall is coming but mowing is still being taken care of. If you wish to send a donation please send it to Bee Gum Cemetery Fund, 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington, WV 26582.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
