It is likely not hyperbole to suggest that when the COVID pandemic is over, life will be markedly different for many of us.
The more obvious reality is that there are those we love who did not survive it. Beyond this, it has also taken its toll on our economic structures, social structures, and even on our churches. One could even reasonably argue that the isolation and altered social patterns have exacerbated our political and social divides, engendering an even deeper tribalism.
The late 7th century B.C. Judean prophet Habakkuk found himself in similarly difficult circumstances. The region had an uneasy and growing threat of an expanding Babylonian Empire. The very real potential destruction of Judah (Israel had fallen nearly 140 years earlier) was appearing to be all but certain. In the face of this reality, Habakkuk was faced with addressing some significant questions to his people. “God, where are you when your people in need cry out to you for deliverance (Habakkuk 1:2)? Why do the wicked and their unjust acts seem to go unanswered (Habakkuk 1:13)?”
These are not easy questions, for them or for us. Part of the difficulty stems from our inability to see our own experiences and circumstances from the standpoint of God’s plan for God’s entire creation. We tend to view reality from our standpoint and the perspective of what is good for us. Of course, the Babylonian Exile (as it would come to be called) did serve a larger purpose in God’s plan for the redemption of humanity, but those who were in the crosshairs of the Babylonians—of losing everything they knew and loved—could not see it. This was not a flaw; rather, it is indicative of our limited human vantage point.
Habakkuk’s solution was not to deny reality.
Faith is never the denial of reality, it is the embrace of reality with an implicit trust in God who will not abandon us in spite of the realities we are facing. Habakkuk, in chapter 3, rehearses the faithfulness of God throughout the history of Israel, which compels him to radically shift his focus away from the overwhelming nature of his circumstances (the imminent destruction of Judah) to the Goodness, Just-ness, and Steadfastness of God over time. He writes, “Though the fig tree should not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines, the produce of the olive fail and the fields yield no food, the flock be cut off from the fold and there be no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength; he makes my feet like the deer’s; he makes me tread on my high places (Habakkuk 3: 17-19, English Standard Version).”
No one knows when things will actually return to normal or even what normal will look like on the other side of the pandemic. What we do know, however, is that God is with us.
My prayer is that even as we move toward a post-COVID world, we may find ourselves more neighborly, richer in faith, more loving, and more focused on our common good.
