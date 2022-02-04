Happy National Wear Red Day, Farmers.
Each year, cardiovascular disease claims the lives of nearly 500,000 women. That’s over half the female population of our great state. It kills more women than all forms of cancer combined and contributes to over one third of maternal deaths. There’s a campaign this year focusing on “Wear Red for Women,” which I found to be important yet very sad. Women are often less likely to receive bystander CPR because rescuers often fear accusations of inappropriate touching or simply think they will injure the victim if they attempt life saving measures. How ridiculously awful is that?
We try so hard to be everything to everyone that we push off the risks and the little blips we might experience which are actually warning signs or symptoms of a bigger problem. The disease is really a silent killer for the women in our lives. Unfortunately, this is a topic that touches me. While us Joneses have big hearts, they just don’t beat near long enough. Grandma Mabel lost quite a few of her babies to heart disease. So in a few weeks I’m going to go make sure mine is ticking like it should. I encourage you all to do the same, and especially the lady readers. Take it from me, “the needlephobic,” let them poke around and make sure. It’s worth the peace of mind.
Birthday shenanigans postponed
With a heavy heart, the family of Alice Priester has made the decision with consideration to weather, to postpone her 102nd birthday celebration once more. There will be a little something special for her after mass on Sunday at St. Peter’s if you’re up to attend. Happy Birthday once again, Crazy Alice! When you say the word I’ll be there with bells on.
Around town
Alter and Rosary Meeting will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Patrick’s. All women are invited to attend. Get Well wishes for former Mayor Jim Toothman who is recuperating from a hip replacement. Today is Pizza Stromboli Day at the Baker’s Nook. With side salad it comes to a bargain $9. Bakers Nook will also be doing “Special Deliveries” to Morgantown’s WVU dorms and Fairmont State University on Valentine’s Day if you want to send your sweethearts a special treat.
Did you know Carolina Market has D’Annunzio’s bread delivered daily? A little brown and white pup got away from her owner at the vet’s office just outside of town on Route 250. Her name is Dixie and she’s a bit skittish especially after a trip to the vet so they were unable to catch her. She was last seen around Buffalo Creek and anyone who spots her is asked to call her own, Erin at 304-612-8844 or call Mountain State Vet’s office at 304-825-1145. Mail has been wonky on Plum Run. If you’re expecting packages or if you receive something you didn’t order, reach out to your neighbors.
Birthdays 4-10
My mama, Pamela “Flo” Jones, is having a birthday this week. If you see her out and about, wish her a happy one. She and Dad still wander into town even though they moved back out to farm life on 2018 again. Love ya, Mummsie! Taylor Daft, Richie Gibson, Blair Earl, Jack Daft, Diane Strosnider, Jason Daft, Olivia Mayfield, Byron Jones, Eva Miconi, Lora Prosko, and Gerry Wyer. A special request for friends of Marie Fluharty who turns 90 on February 8th. Her daughter said she’d love to get a call or cards sent to her for the occasion.
News from the North
- The Yearbook staff invites you to submit photos directly to their website. Go to https://hjeshare.com/eShare/ and enter school code: 22Huskies. Enter your name, email address, and phone number. Read and agree to terms and conditions and upload photos. (Not all photos will be selected for use in the yearbook.) Photos need to include those showing Huskies using their “free time” playing music, video games, hanging with friends, out and about in nature, relaxing and unwinding. Pictures with their pets. Fashion and trends including both outfits and technology. Unique talents and also jobs will also be featured.
Come out on March 13 and play some B-I-N-G-O to support the NMHS theater department’s trip to state. Pioneer Woman Bingo will take place at the Mannington Moose Lodge with all tickets $20 each. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and an early bird Bingo begins at 12:30 p.m. and Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Door prizes, Pioneer Woman Merchandise, raffles, tips and lots of chances to win. Call or text 681-214-0853 for tickets or email coliveto@k12.wv.us
School news
Congratulations to the 2022 Marion County Spelling Bee Champions, among them in 2nd place was Fairview Middle’s Ryder Bland. The Fairview Elementary School will have a PTO meeting Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Fairview Fire hall. Due to the closing of both Fairview Elementary and Middle Schools these past few days because of unsanitary water conditions, a few dates at the middle school have changed. The school cakewalk has been moved to Friday the 11th and Benchmark Assessments for Reading will be conducted Feb. 9 while Writing will follow Feb. 10. The 8th grade students will have an opportunity to take the Golden Horseshoe essay on Feb. 8 as well and good luck to them! (Incidentally, if you haven’t taken notice of the water issue in Fairview, you should. Say a prayer for our neighbors that they have clean water soon.)
Yesteryear
When you think of weather forecasting and the science of predicting, you don’t think about it in the early 1900s. In fact, I’d think those folks were more apt to use a farmer’s intuition in those days. In Feb. 1914, a “Texas Blizzard” was due to hit our area within the next 25 hours(not 24, how’s that for accuracy!). In researching these storms and snowfall in our area, the newspaper really didn’t report much by way of exciting buy the eggs and milk storms. I guess this was because it was commonplace to expect snowfall in the winter because you live in West Virginia. So many people seem to be forgetting that as of late.
I wanted to share the following with you, especially since I was just alerted of the 2 hour delay in Marion County this morning. Just because I get a lot of naysayers when it comes to weather and how people today are lightweights. It goes like this: “School is canceled today because not all kids have parents like YOU. Some schools are canceled due to cold temperatures. You’re right, buses can drive in the cold. You’re right, teachers can teach in the cold. You’re right, lunch attendants can cook in the cold. However, the real reason school is canceled is because not all kids have parents like you. Not all kids get a ride to school, some walk (A Mile) the entire way. Not all kids get to sit in a warm car while they wait on the bus to come to their stop. Not all kids get to stand at the front door and run down the driveway when the bus pulls up. Not all kids have coats because not all kids have parents like you. Some don’t have a parent to harass them about wearing thick socks and boots, instead of sneakers (holes in them) without socks. Many children don’t have a parent who will check the weather the night before school to ensure their child wears a heavy coat and gloves (they never have gloves). As you complain about having to find alternative daycare for your child because you think the school administration is just “too lazy” or “weak” to get out in the cold...remember many children are thankful that they don’t have to go out and freeze, walk a mile to & from school, risk their health & safety...because their parents haven’t gotten them a coat or done laundry so that they have socks to wear. Really gives a different perspective, doesn’t it?
Valentine’s Day party
Monongah Christmas Light Association Presents a Valentine’s Day Party Friday, Feb. 18. Starting at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall at 430 Bridge St., there will be refreshments, prizes, a DJ, and good times for all! $5 per person or $8 per couple.
Final thoughts
Did you know that the unincorporated community of Mountain in Ritchie County used to be called Mole Hill. The citizens got together and petitioned to have it renamed around 1949 as part of publicity stunt to change a “Mountain into a Mole Hill.” Ironically, there is no mountain near or visible from Mountain. It’s likely that Mole Hill got its name from a family whose surname was Mole and not in relation to the mammal at all. See what fun folks had back in the day before we all stared at our phones? You can reach me this week at the office via email scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304-367-2527. Have a great week, thaw out, and stay safe.
