Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. I am sorry that I did not have news last week. I had news, but just could not get sent to the newspaper office. Technology is just great when it is working. So, a new computer and we will try again. Thank you for understanding.
The month of June is coming to a close very quickly, not sure how the time went by so fast. If you are planning on having your own fireworks event, please be very careful, we do not want anyone hurt while enjoying the holiday. Also, be mindful of those neighbors who have serious problems with loud noises. This is just being a good neighbor.
I have heard that local gardens are doing well, and that many may be having some early vegetables soon. We do need some rain. There are many folks on vacation or planning to travel in July, please be careful, we don’t want ay accidents. Travel safe to and from your fun time. We will have some more hot weather in the next few days, please remember to check on those elderly neighbors, they may need some help staying cool. It will be time to take care of and watch out for each other. Please stay safe at home or if you are traveling.
4th of July
Yes, there will be a traditional fireworks display for the 4th of July in Mannington. The City of Mannington will sponsor this event and it will take place on Monday, July 4 at Hough Park. A lot of the display can be viewed from different parts of town and one of the places is the Winter Garden Park on Water Street. A 4th of July full-day event is not planned this year but hopefully it will return next summer. The fireworks will start about dark. Get out the lawn chairs, and plan to enjoy the evening.
July 8 bridge dedication
To clarify last week’s article about the July 8 bridge dedication, here’s an update. The West Virginia Legislature recently approved a resolution to name a Mannington bridge in honor of five Toothman brothers who served during WWII.
There were nine Toothman brothers in all, and the family lived in the Whetstone area of Mannington. The three youngest brothers were too young to serve, and one brother had a large family to support and therefore remained home.
The five Toothman brothers who served during WWII and who came home alive, were: Hubert Earl, Rupert Clyde, Harold Herman, Osbourne Dale and Lawrence Reid.
The dedication of the bridge is planned for 12 noon on Friday, July 8, when several surviving family members will be on hand to talk about their father’s or grandfather’s service.
The state legislature approved the resolution with much thanks to delegates Guy Ward and Joey Garcia, as well as Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth. The project was spearheaded by Dennis Toothman, the son of Sherwin Toothman, one of the nine brothers.
The youngest and only surviving brother of the nine, Edwin Toothman, will be at the dedication. A bronze plaque with the brothers’ names and military service information will be installed alongside the official highway sign, which was erected on June 2.
State and local officials will be at the dedication and the public is invited to share in the joy of this special honor. A celebration is planned for after the ceremony.
The day of the bridge dedication coincides with the Mannington High School reunion so family members who are traveling for the dedication may also visit with old schoolmates. Rather that hold the dedication on the bridge itself, plans are to meet at the Winter Garden Park, located just down from the Mannington Post Office. Mannington High reunion festivities are set to begin after the dedication at 2 p.m. also, at Winter Garden Park.
Thank you
The Mannington Fire Department would like to say “Thank you” to the many folks who came to Hough Park last Saturday for the “130 Celebration.” The opening parade was not very big, but the heart of being part of this type of organization was there just the same. It was great to see the trucks move through town at noon. Several folks got wet and a fun time was had even in the heat. Thank you to those who set up as vendors, those who served food and helped with the games. Thank you to the visiting fire companies, even with the price of fuel, who also helped by attending and taking part in the fireman battles and games. Thank you to all who attended and made this a great celebration on a hot day. This was a way for area folks to show their support of this very important group of people who help care for us each day. Also, thank you to the folks who planned and then carried out this event to bring recognition to our fire department, and an event for the community to have some fun.
MHS Alumni Reunion
It will be great to have the Mannington High Alumni Reunion return this summer. They are planning to get under way Friday, July 8 with a meet and greet at the Winter Garden Park on Water street at 2 p.m. Then in the evening just an open get together at Hough Park for a wiener roast, no class meeting, just everyone getting together to visit. Saturday, July 9 begins with festivities at 10 a.m. and then class meetings and visiting. Lunch will be served about 1 p.m. If you have not made a decision about coming, please try, always the sad part of the get together is when each class has a memorial service, as each year they lose a few more members of their class. This is not an event for just Mannington High graduates. There were many who attended Mannington High School but did not graduate or moved to another school before graduation, but these folks are still remembered as part of Mannington High School. There are plans to have school tours and also if enough are interested to have tours of the Wilson School Museum and the Round Barn. There are those who went to school at Wilson before coming to Mannington High. On Saturday evening it will be time to dance, with music provided by a DJ and just getting together for fun, talk and some good music, at Hough Park.
Reunion function at the Barn
The Alumni Reunion committee and the West Augusta Historical Society will hold a gathering at the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road on Sunday, July 10 at 11 a.m. There will be a short devotional opening and then speakers will tell stories about happenings at Mannington High. Refreshments will be served. There will then be a time that tours of the Round Barn and the Wilson school Museum will take place. If you wish to attend your own church feel free to come to the Barn following your usual service. This event is being planned by the West Augusta Historical Society and the Alumni Committee. RSVP at 304-986-3039 and leave your name so that they will have a count and know how to prepare refreshments in advance. There is no admission but donations will be appreciated.
WHS open mic night
A singing event is planned by the West Augusta Historical Society for July 23. Those who wish to participate cab register by calling 304-976-7547 or 304-986-3039. They will also accept some that just sign in at the door. This event will also take place at the Round Barn and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be more details later. This is a time for area folks to come out to hear some good music, have some fun and visit with friends and one would not have to travel very far. Plan to attend and support the Historical Society.
WAHS meeting
The West Augusta Historical Society will meet July 12 at 7 p.m.at the Round Barn. All members, those who like to become members and interested folks are asked to attend. Plans are being made for future events and they are asking for interested folks who would like to provide tours of the museum to come to meetings. Also, ways to bring more people to the museums are needed, so if you have ideas come on down and they just might put you to work. Help keep these wonderful museums open and preserve so much history of our area.. Volunteers are needed.
Farmers Market
The Woman’s Club Farmers Market will be open this Saturday morning with set up beginning at 8 a.m. and the Market will open at 9 a.m. This is always a “surprise” event, you just do not know who will be coming or what they will be selling. Fresh fruits and vegetables are almost always available and more early vegetables will be coming from area gardens soon. Looking for homemade crafts? There just might be someone who has that perfect item you are looking for. If you are interested in setting up at the Market, call Lora at 304-634-0942 for more information. The Farmers’ Market is held in Trader’s Ally behind the Elks Lodge building. The Mannington Woman’s Club sponsors this event and by attending folks are support those who set up at the Market and the ladies of the Women’s club who plan and see that the event is open every week. Stop to see what is available.
Parade time already
The Mannington District Fair will be held Aug. 8-13 and will kick off with its traditional parade on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Think about being part of this annual event. Any business, church, organization, individual and others are welcome to take part. If you are interested or if you would like more info, call Kristie, the Parade Marshal at 304-612-0319 or leave your name and number so she can get back with you. Make plans now to take part and let everyone know that we are proud of our town and this traditional event.
Cemetery funds
Summer lawn mowing is in full swing and that applies to small area cemeteries, such as Whetstone Cemetery. Mike Hays tries to see that this cemetery is kept very nice all summer and the people that he has doing the work always do a fine job. If you have loved ones buried at Whetstone Cemetery, please send a donation for the mowing and up keep. It would be greatly appreciated, as we all know that expenses for this up keep is higher than in previous years. Send donations to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall St., Mannington, WV 26582.
Fair entertainment
The plans are all made and there will be some good entertainment at the 2022 Mannington District Fair. Motorsports are one of the big events of the week and Monday evening Aug. 8 will start at 8:30 p.m. with the “Miller Hardware 500” Enduro Race for 4 and 6 cylinder cars, On Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, August 10, Thomas Motor Sports will entertain folks with the Annual Demolition Derby, beginning at 8 p.m. each evening. Something new for 2022 will be the Monster Truck Show and Monster Truck Rides on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 and 9 p.m. To close the week on Aug. 13, there will be KOI Drag Racing at 7 p.m. So, each evening a lot of noise and a lot of fun. Also, there is a new added feature, which will make those attending safer and more comfortable watching these events. Admission to the grounds is $7 per-person, children 11 years and under are admitted free and parking is free as well as the stage entertainment. The rides will not be open on Monday evening. There will be many other activities during the week and for a complete list go to http://www.manningtondistrictfair.org or check out the facebook page.
Coggins test
Those planning to enter horses in the Mannington District Fair or Annual Parade on Monday, Aug. 8 will need to have a Coggins Test for each horse before they can be placed in the horse barn at the fairground or take part in the parade. This is a requirement from the State Agriculture Department. Get them tested now. If you have questions or to see if a clinic can or will be planned contact 304-376-0525.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what is happening.
