What a great week! Not only has the weather been fantastic, well, a little hot, but my granddaughter Brandy has come in to visit from Myrtle Beach. It’s fantastic that our Bridgeport airport has been making flights to Myrtle Beach.
Brandy has come in to attend our 88th Atha Reunion at Smithtown Community Building on Sunday, but also our Saturday get together at Eat’n Park on Saturday at noon.
The Smithtown Community Building is a great place with a large meeting room, kitchen, outside play equipment for the children, is handicap accessible and a picnic pavilion with tables.
White Hall Get Together
A neighborhood (street) get together was held at the home of Jess and Pam Corley on July 17. Each neighbor contributed a dish.
An opening prayer was given by Tom Denniston and was followed by welcoming remarks from Pam Corley.
An original draft of “What is a Neighbor” was read by Pam Corley, and she also sang the song “The Rose.”
Those in attendance were: Jesse and Pam Corley, Bob and Holly Casto, Tom and Marilyn Denniston, Bob and Sharon Hildebrand, Roger Moore and Sandy Ammons, Linda Knotts and Michael McCloud.
The neighbors that were not in attendance due to prior commitments were certainly missed.
Pam and Jesse Corley would like to thank everyone for attending.
Marion County Public Library Sale
The Friends of the Marion County Public Library has a Book Sale every Tuesday and Saturday. The books are on sale for $3 a bag from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. downstairs at the library.
Math Brain Games
Is your child ready for school? Two Sessions of fun, hands-on math-based activity to get your child’s math brain in shape.
Math games and activities will focus on two age groups Grades 2-4 and 5-8.
The activities will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2-3 from 5:30-7 p.m. You may drop off to begin at 5:15, pick up by 7:15.
Hands Up: ASL for Beginners-basic sign language through activities and games on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 3rd and 4th with same timing.
Pre-registration is required, tuition is assistance is available.
Call Learning Options Inc., 50 Mountain Park Dr., White Hall for more info or go online at learningoptionsinc.org to register.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes.
The June treasurer and financial reports were accepted pending final numbers from August. The Marion County Chamber of Conference Annual Dinner will be Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
Letters have been sent out to the residents of Pine Lane to see if they are interested in joining in the Town of White Hall.
Police Chief Guerrieri introduced new officer, Phillip Stewart, and reported that a new cruiser will be delivered in August.
Public Works is finishing the pavilion and putting benches around it, and a new employee Joseph Bell will start tomorrow at Public Works.
The sales tax money has been received, and grant for the American Recovery Relief Fund has been approved, first half will be received now, and the other half in September.
Workers from Pruntytown stated that they enjoyed their work here in White Hall.
Emerald, Lavender, and Garnet Phase One, was sent to the attorney to review the agreement. Engineer researched and provided info about the nuisance properties in town.
Anyone having questions about Waste Management should give them to the town coordinator.
New sign images were discussed and they will possibly be three for the town.
Fire Fee Update 21-003 was passed to cut residents and businesses annual fire fee in half and raise administrative fees from 5% to 10%.
The Annexation Committee was dissolved and John Jacobs will work with the town coordinator on future projects.
A motion was made and passed to consider bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall to the Town.
The WV Outdoor request for a digital billboard will be on the next agenda.
The Family Dog Days event will be Aug. 28, with food vendors, kids events, hot dog chili contest, dog costume contest, etc.
A Community Music Event will be held Oct. 16, with bands, food vendors, etc.
A motion was made to consider the new pavilion usage proposal and possibly add two grills, and playground equipment.
Revisions to approved budget to transfer money from Contingencies Fund to City Hall Fund, and Culture & Recreations to Street and Transportation.
