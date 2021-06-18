Our sympathy goes out to those who have had flooding, high water, tree damage, or any other impact due to recent weather. Summer will officially be here Sunday, but it has felt more like spring this week, than it has for the last month.
Not only is summer coming, Monday is also West Virginia Day.
I’ve had several comments from parents, that the children are having fun at the Summer Learning Camp at White Hall Elementary and throughout the county. Kids get breakfast, lunch, learning, and visiting with all their friends and are having a great time.
The community “Blessing Box”
The Community Caring Center is a wooden box stationed to the right of the entrance of the White Hall Public Safety Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item can take items they need.
Thank you to Town Coordinator Cindy Stover and the council for installing the Blessing Box.
White Hall election
The White Hall Municipal General Election voting was certified and the results are: Mayor, John Michael; Recorder, Charlie Mason; Council Members: Bob Wotrine, Jason DeFrance, John Jacobs, Kristine Mason and Timothy Ridenour Jr.
Town council meeting
The regular meeting was held Monday, June 14. Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns involved a discussion on garbage pick-up, cable TV and White Hall Town limits.
Recorder Charles Mason thanked all the poll workers and town coordinator for all their hard work on the municipal election.
Communications and Announcements, included information regarding the Municipal League Conference Aug. 3-6 at Oglebay Resort; the Community Yard Sale, which Michael suggested having it at the Public Safety Building next year; a Roberts’ Rules of Order workshop on July 8; Thank you cards from Marion County Teen Court & W.Va. Three Rivers Festival.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported responding to 74 calls in May, including 21 in White Hall and the town’s OSI rating is still under review.
The Streets and Highways Committee reported that Public Works is addressing reseeding the right-of-way on Matthew Drive and will provide an estimate for paving the rest of Matthew Drive; they also gave an update on Phase One of Lavender and Garnet, feasibility of connecting Garnet and Lavender would cost about $8,000.
White Hall Police responded to 639 calls in May, which resulted in 57 cases and 102 citations. The department’s new cruiser will arrive soon, and the chief’s cruiser is ready to be put into the fleet once the new cruiser arrives.
In the Legal Department, it was noted that the annexation paper was sent to the Marion County County Commission for Courtney/First Exchange Bank annexation & already had first reading, however, there was little progress with the developer on the Southland Drive project.
The Public Works Department is trying to get software organized and they are waiting for the Pruntytown Correctional Center to come in and start work on the pavilion.
Town Coordinator Stover reported discussed permission to work on islands and area where the main town sign will be and the audit is complete and is working on ordinance codification project.
In unfinished business, Michael read an itemized breakdown of waste management proposals from Mountain State Waste and Republic Services who gave estimates. They also considered new lease agreements for the Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Volunteer Fire Department. A new lease and cleaning person was discussed.
In new business, council tabled a discussion about an emergency entrance for emergency personnel; held a first reading of an ordinance to adjust pay scale and call of procedures, which was passed. Council also passed a an ordinance for new building commission members and decided to delay new member swearing in ceremony until July 8, as well as considered new sign image for additional signs in town, which will be discussed at next meeting.
A motion to hire a new full-time police officer passed. The town currently has six full-time officers and two part-time officers.
In final remarks, outgoing council member Frank Jarman thanked everyone on town council and his experience with the council. Charles Mason volunteered to represent council with VVFD.
Tim Ridenour would like waste management to go to the company that benefits the town the most, and investigate cable providers as requested.
Mayor Michael stated more information on fire fees will be provided at the next meeting.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported a public meeting about the fire levy in July.
Fairmont Farmers’ Market
The 2021 Fairmont Farmers’ Market season is underway. Our local farmers are ready to provide our community with freshly grown produce, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, etc.
The Market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. until October at Palatine Park.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you may reach out to the group over Facebook Messenger or call the Marion County WVU Extension Office for information at 304-367-2772.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV runs on Fridays, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
