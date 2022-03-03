I couldn’t include all that Mr. Tharp has done for our community from his obituary but everyone who has ever spoken of him has had only praise and kind words to say. He will be a sad loss to our community and to his family. We lift them in our prayers and thoughts in his passing.
J. Scott Tharp, a sad loss for Barrackville
Joseph Scott Tharp, 89, died peacefully at his home in Barrackville on the morning of Saturday February 26, 2022. Scott was born January 30, 1933, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Rev. C.D. Tharp, a Methodist minister, who was pastor of the Methodist Protestant Temple at that time. His mother was the late Lydia Candace Hall Tharp, a former Lost Creek Elementary teacher prior to her marriage. Scott was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Glenn W. Tharp, Blanche Carpenter, Delma Breazeale, Thelma Wolfe, Frances Everson, James B. Tharp, and his younger sister, Elaine Veltri, who died February 28, 2020. His is survived by his wife, Joan Eddy Gall Tharp. Scott and Joan were married December 11, 2008. His first wife, Mary Jo Post Tharp, died in 2007, after 47 years of marriage. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew Scott Tharp and Joel Wesley Tharp, Joel’s wife Krystal, and one grandson, Travis Scott Tharp. He is also survived by Joan’s five children, Kevin Gall, Julia Ehman, Andy Gall, Matthew Gall, and Jenny Rodriguez. Scott is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Mark Shaver of Barrackville, Dixon Shaver of Fairmont, and Marsha Folio of Bridgeport. When he was nine years old, Scott moved to Barrackville with his family, and has been a resident of Barrackville ever since. He was a graduate of Barrackville High School, Class of 1951, after which he graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College with an A.B. degree, majoring in English. Aside from his love for his family and his faith, Scott’s greatest passion was practicing law. He loved being a lawyer and dealing with clients, working with their problems and, in many cases, becoming lifelong friends with them. He often told younger lawyers that to be successful you must have a passion for being a lawyer. To him his profession was truly not a job but a pleasure, and retirement was never his goal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott’s memory to Barrackville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 186, Barrackville, WV 26559. The funeral service will be celebrated in the Barrackville United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stephanie Bennett presiding. The interment will follow in the Barrackville Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Tharp family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont.
Chesapeake Road temporary closure
Chesapeake Road will be closed temporarily March 3 around 11 a.m. in anticipation of traffic during Scott Tharp’s funeral procession.
Burning law
March 1 to May 31 burning only between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Burning laws in brief: Fire must be attended, if the fire escapes you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire causes to others.
Road work on Monumental water lines
Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water are beginning work through Barrackville to bring water lines to our Fairview neighbors. As we know, Fairview has been struggling for years with the quality of their water. We will have a brief inconvenience on some of our roads so that safe drinkable water will be taken to their community. This is not a project of Barrackville Town Council. Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water will work their way through town during the next few weeks and will travel from the covered bridge through High, Bryan, Rice, Pike to Smith Road and ultimately Route 250. Some disruptions in Barrackville lines are expected. Barrackville Town Council is not involved in the disruption or the repairs of any of these incidents. If you are impacted by the work of Pro-Contracting and Monumental PSO please contact them at 304-363-7024 or 304-363-7025.
Run for Town Council
To file an application to run for town council visit the Barrackville Town Hall, pay a $25 application fee and file your application between March 1 and March 15 to be placed on the ballot. April 15 is the drawing for position on the ballot. Election will be in June.
Town Council meeting
The Barrackville Town Mouncil meeting covered a short agenda. A brief statement was made by council of the arrest of the sewer clerk and an ongoing investigation by the WV State Police in alleged missing funds from the sewer authority account found during an audit. Council will meet next Monday at 7 p.m. to review council seat applications. Police: New officers have all needed equipment and are waiting on badges. Both vehicles have been paid off. A discussion on a camera system was revisited and the need for car and body camera for all officers was discussed. Chief Wilson stated that in the near future K9 Reudiger will be retired and that the chief has been training a replacement if the council chooses to continue the K9 program. The new K9 will need to finish training and be certified before approved for use. Thomas Straight asked for documentation on what services the K9 has rendered for the town that information will be presented at the next council meeting.
Fire Company: 23 calls were answered in February, 8 accidents, 4 structure fires, 1 flood, brush fire and assists to other companies. Officer training 1 & 2 saw three members pass. Cascade System was tested, and air packs will be tested this month. A reminder that burning restrictions begin in March. Maintenance & Sewer: Marion County Commission approved $250,000 to replace 2000 feet of the forced main and purchase of a trailer. An engineer will have to plan and layout course for replacement. Trailer will ship from California if ordered.
It was stated that an ordinance is needed stating sewer uses so that the sewer authority can apply for loans as needed. Printer going bad that print sewer bills a replacement is being sought. Planning Commission: Still waiting on draft from WVU Law.
New business: Election of mayor and recorder is open in the next election. March 1 to the 15 applications may be filed at a cost of $25 at town hall. The mayor noted that the town mayor is also responsible for the sewer authority. Police Protection fee raise of 50 cents per month was discussed. Ordinance No. 89 was read. Motion passed with one opposed. The baseball field was vandalized and Chief Wilson made an arrest. Those responsible are willing to make restitution pending their hearing outcome. One quote for repairs of damage was $22,000 but the league does not have any funds for repair. The property is not owned by the town of Barrackville but by Farmington Resources and Joe Manchin.
Town council will try and assist the league in finding avenues for repair but cannot commit funds toward the project. A donation will be made to the Barrackville United Methodist Church in memory of Scott Tharp and his service to the town. A motion was made to donate $1,000 and will review accounts to select the appropriate one to make the withdrawal. Chesapeake Road will be closed temporarily during Scot Tharp’s funeral service on Thursday to accommodate the anticipated influx of attendance.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
