Good Morning, White Hall!
What a fantastic few days! After having snowy, cold winter weather, it’s been nice to have a few beautiful spring days, Spring is over a month away, but it’ll be here before you know it.
Valentine’s Day is this Monday. I hope everybody has a fantastic day. Have a great weekend and enjoy Valentine’s Day.
If you haven’t been behind the “Mall” lately, you are missing a lot of new businesses. To have the Tractor Supply on the left and Gwynn Tire on the right and Mon Health in the middle is great. All the smaller stores in the back and in the drive-thru are a lot to see and enjoy. Almost everything is paved, so it is easy driving.
Thank You
Thank you to all the CEOS members who helped gather the donations for the Veterans Nursing Home in Clarksburg for Valentine’s Day. The Beverly CEOS meeting at the conference room at the Middletown Commons was fantastic and the Valentine’s bags for the veterans will be delivered on Friday.
Your Eyes Inc.
Your Eyes Inc. is located adjacent to Walmart at 32 Tygart Mall Loop in White Hall. Jennifer DeMott-Camp, OD is the Independent Doctor of Optometry. The phone number is 304-366-2001.
White Hall Elementary
Special Thank You to our PTO for purchasing supplies for our PBIS Celebration for the students.
Feb. 11: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 14: Young Writer’s entries due
Feb. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day—snack and Valentine card Exchange
Feb. 15: Traveling dentist visits White Hall, Students need permission, which was sent home
Feb. 17: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 18: Professional Learning Day
Feb. 21: West Virginia Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd graders. Students need to return form for permission
Feb. 21: Board Meeting-Purple Star School Award Presentation at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 22: 2nd Grade Day! Celebrating 2-2-22
Fullen and Ione Huffman, special thanks to Terri Strand for being our Math Field Day teacher
Feb. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids for Feb. announced
Thanks to our PTO for the dinner they provided to the teachers for Parent Teacher Conference night.
Town of White Hall Agenda
The Town of White Hall Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements will be followed by a public hearing, Volunteer Fire Department reports, Streets and Highways Committee, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to Consider:
Ordinance 22-001 Revisions to Alcohol Beverage Taxes.
New Business to Consider: Hotel Motel Donations, Spring Clean-up Day on May 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Spring Fling on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Fun Dog Days on Sept. 24 from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m., having Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Community Event, Advertising Town Events on Electronic Billboard by Muriel’s, New Computer Quote, and New Public Works Truck Lease.
Final remarks from the Council, and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box.
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday.
Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.