Bethesda Baptist VBS
Twists and Turns! Children Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to Bethesda Baptist VBS July 23-27 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Following Jesus changes the game all age’s event. Bible Study, recreation, crafts, music and snacks. Kick-off event is Sunday, July 23 for the registration and cookout at 5:30 pm.
Police offer Movie Night
Chief Wilson is offering an outdoor family movie night August 5 for all families with children but focus on those children with special needs or sensory issues. Some children that have special needs are not readily accepted at public indoor theaters and he would like to have an event that they are welcomed so they may enjoy experience as any other child has the opportunity. August 13 will be a rain-day.
Barrackville Town Council
Town council met Tuesday with an overloaded agenda. Two companies submitted resumes and proposals for the requested comprehensive engineering services. A public meeting will be held for the interview process. Volunteers from the community are invited to become a member of an audit hiring committee, express interest at town hall for details. Fire department reported 21 calls in June. If anyone is interested in serving on the committee contact the town hall. Baseball champions were taken through town, Girl Scouts and Summer SOLE went well, updating operations procedures, apparatus reviewed and addressed, company is looking to replace the brush truck and rescue truck and replace with new vehicle, mechanic working on minor issues, day room still in need of painting, roof leak still apparent after attempted repair.
Mayor Southern commended the company on the recent cleaning efforts, company questions the use of houses slated for demolition for use as training exercises, discussion of a community event in August with date TBA. Letters will be sent to businesses that haven’t paid the required B&O taxes. Policy handbook was discussed, and pending attorney review, a draft will be formed. Sidewalk development plan needs public input as to where sidewalks are needed in town; please contact town hall or drop off a letter detailing location. Council is looking to contact a business to cut the grass around houses slated for demolition. Police report from Chief Wilson: radar gun cord needs repair of frayed cord; request to purchase a second so both vehicles will have one permanently at a cost of $600 passed council at a 4-3 vote. Councilman TJ Young suggested a bicycle safety course for younger members of the town; there may be grant funding available for the program. Maintenance: Labels for trucks have arrived and will be placed on trucks, roads with chronic unground problems discussed. These are notes on the meeting and not official minutes. Attend the next council meeting on Tuesday August 2nd at 7 pm.
Volunteer for Auditor Committee
The Town of Barrackville is seeking volunteers from the public to fill positions on a committee to hire an auditor. The town is required to conduct an annual audit that will be selected by the Committee to Procure an Auditor. Committee members may be any member of the Town of Barrackville. This is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in how municipalities function, especially for those interested in the financial matters of the town. Barrackville depends on volunteers and would love to see more engagement from community members. The committee shall be comprised of 3-5 members and will make recommendations to Council. Membership approval for the committee will be finalized during the next council meeting on August 1, at 7 p.m. Please contact town hall at 304-366-9372. Should you desire, you may drop of a letter of interest or resume for the position, though this is not required.
Samantha’s Salvation
The Town of Barrackville seeks volunteers from the public to serve on a Committee to Preserve “Samantha” Barrackville’s first fire truck. The fire department, via majority membership vote, has determined they are unable to commit resources to the preservation of “Samantha.” The Town of Barrackville has assumed the responsibility of determining how “Samantha” will be handled, and Mayor Josh Southern has established a Committee to Preserve “Samantha.” The committee will be comprised of 3-5 members and will determine the future of “Samantha,” including: Restoration versus establishment as a monument, Storage, Enduring maintenance and Future use applications.
The Mayor has determined that a resolution must be provided no later than Oct.r 3 or the fire truck will be sold. Committee members will be validated at the next council meeting on Aug. 1. Please contact town hall at 304-366-9372 if interested. A letter of interest or resume for the position may be dropped of at the Town Hall, though this is not required.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
