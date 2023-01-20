The Town of White Hall will be announcing Hotel-Motel and Other Grant awards at the Jan. 24 Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Grant applicants are welcome to attend the meeting.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 25: 2-hour delay for professional meeting
Jan. 25: 6:30 p.m. kindergarten will visit Guardian Healthcare nursing home in honor of Library Shelfie Day
Feb. 1: PTO 6:30 p.m. meeting in media/library
Feb. 9: Parent Teacher Conferences by appointment with your child’s teacher
New business in White Hall
Self Love Skin Spa, 201 Tygart Valley Mall. You won’t find a better aesthetician than Amy Rowan. All your body waxing needs, and skin care needs, done by a licensed aesthetician.
Specializing in waxing, spray tans, and targeted skin care. Come out to see the beautiful salon and explore the services she has to offer.
Things to do this weekend
Triple S Harley Davidson Bike Night, Friday, Jan. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at Magic’s Bar & Grill.
Upcoming events in the Town of White Hall
Mommy & Me Painting, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Agnes and Alfred in the Middletown Commons featuring special guest Rapunzel. Tickets include all painting supplies, drinks, snacks and meet and greet.
Craft Show, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Center.
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Feb. 6 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
On Feb. 11, the North Marion High Band is hosting a murder mystery dinner for Valentine’s Day titled “My Bloody Valentine!” The band kids will be acting it out for your entertainment, and they will have a delicious meal prepared and served! Two seatings: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Monongah Town Hall, 430 Bridge St., Monongah. Tickets on sale now! $25 per adult or $40 per couple. Meal included. “It’s a dinner to die for!” Proceeds go to fund the NMHS Band Boosters.
The Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course’s 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. at Morris Park, Fairmont.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Things to consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the Jan. 23 Town Council Meeting will be unfinished business to consider Ordinance 23-001, Second Reading Non-Resident Police Service and Public Works Fee. Under new business, council will consider Hotel Motel Requests, Resolution 23-001 Electronic Vendor Payment System, Resolution 23-002 Resolution to change Employee Dental & Vision Premium Payments, Resolution 23-003 Resolution allowing nonprofits to use Workshop & Pavilion when available, Ordinance 23-002 Amended Business Registration Fee, Public Works Policy – Deer & Small Animal Removal in the Town, Spring Clean-up Day, 3rd Annual Spring Fling Event, Consider/Discuss Pond at Matthews Drive.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
