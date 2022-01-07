Good Morning, White Hall!
Winter has arrived. Even though winter arrived a couple of weeks ago, it is finally here.
We’ve had a beautiful couple of weeks, but the snow is beautiful too. At least we haven’t had the mess that Interstate 95 had — 24 hours stuck in your car. Make sure you have packed items in your trunk in case anything like this could happen in our area.
I remember getting stuck on Interstate 68 many years ago coming home from the stock car races. Finally after about four hours, one of the guys came through and told us how to turn around and cross over to go in the other direction, and get on old Route 73. The interstate was closed for seven hours!
Please be careful if you have to go out on the roads.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my granddaughter, Mandy Espanol. Her husband Daniel is taking her on vacation to celebrate her birthday. Mandy calls me every day to say hello and to check on how I’m doing and to let me know how my two great-grandchildren, Brielle and Kyle are doing.
Happy Birthday Mandy!
Town of White Hall
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and announcements will be followed by a public hearing, volunteer fire department reports, Marion County EMS Report, streets and highways, police, legal, town coordinator and engineer reports.
Unfinished business will be followed by new business to consider: carry conceal and gun safety classes, revisions to sick and holiday pay policies, Ordinance 22-001-Revisions to Alcohol Beverage Taxes, and Submitting Home Rule Application.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
White Hall Elementary School
Jan. 7: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 14: End of first semester
Jan. 14: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 17: Holiday
Jan. 21: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 24: Report cards go home
Jan. 24: iReady Diagnostic window opens
Jan. 28: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 31: Terrific Kids for January announced White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box!
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or
anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.