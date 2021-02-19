Good Morning White Hall.
The weather can and might get worse. Hopefully we can stay healthy and happy as possible. Hopefully 2021 will only get better.
March is only a week away.
Hopefully by next week, we will know for sure what our children will be doing regarding school. Remote learning is the safe way to go until we can be sure the children and adults will be safe, but it is difficult for the children, and parents.
Remember. Wearing masks, sanitizing, staying home as much as possible, and looking out for the others in our families is at the top of the list.
Fairmont Little League Baseball
Fairmont Little League Baseball spring registration has been extended until Feb. 28. BMMOOREFLL@gmail.com
Fairmont Little League Baseball barbecue
Fairmont Little League Baseball BBQ Bash will be drive through only Saturday, Feb. 27 at Mary Lou Retton Park. Please contact any FLL board member, facebook or BMMOOREFLL@gmail.com
We hope you will join us for great food and fun and help support Fairmont Little League.
Middletown Commons
The Middletown Commons sign at the drive-thru entrance is very noticeable and nicely done. Things are coming along slow but sure.
With this weather it’s fantastic to see so much being done. It will be great to see everything that will be completed when the weather starts cooperating and spring is finally here.
Spring is only one month away.
Health Department at Commons
The Marion County Health Department has opened a testing center at the Middletown Commons for COVID testing and vaccinations. It is located behind Bio Scrip Infusion Services and may be easily accessed at the side entrance at the Commons across from the motel.
For the vaccination or testing you may call the center at 304-816-3769. You can also go online at marionlhdwv.org/cofid19vacinneregistration/
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held virtually on zoom at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, via Cisco Webex. The link will be published later.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns, Treasurer and Financial reports, communications and announcements, Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS report is next on the agenda.
The Annexation, Streets & Highways, Evaluation, and Audit Committee reports, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider will be followed by New Business to consider — Town Wall of Fame, Codification Project, Uniform policy, Going back to in-person Council meetings in March, followed by final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
