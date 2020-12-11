Good Morning White Hall!
What a beautiful day! It will be warm again Saturday and Sunday, but rain all weekend!
I hope everyone enjoyed the Christmas parade. I got to enjoy it as it came back to the Municipal Building.
The holidays are definitely different than the normal Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. We can hope for normal this time next year!
White Hall Elementary
The Marion County Board of Education has determined for the safety of our students and staff, during this upswing of COVID-19, that we will go remote now until the Christmas break.
We will see students back in person on Jan. 4. Continue to work on your iReady program and complete your Google Classroom.
Jan. 18: Holiday—Rev.Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 20: End of 9 weeks and first semester
Thoughts and prayers
Thoughts and prayers from everyone go out to Mayor John Michael and his son Cameron Michael, who works in the Public Works Department.
It has been two years this week when they lost their Wife and Mother on her 62nd birthday!
Thoughts and prayers also go out to the Atha family who lost three members of their extended Atha family this week!
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually at the Municipal Building, using social distancing for the Council and Mayor.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer by Council member Tim Ridenour, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
The treasurer and financial report will be approved at the next meeting.
Michael stated there has been no feedback in the last two weeks from Black Diamond on the old Town Hall property.
Resolution 20-007 which was adopted at the last Town Council, has been sent to the Marion County Clerk’s office. We have been in touch with the House of Delegates who hope to attend our next face-to-face meeting to listen to our concerns.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Shields resorted 19 alarms within the Town of White Hall during the month of November.
The Treasurer & Financial reports, communications, announcements, Public Hearing, and the Volunteer Fire Department reports. The Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the Christmas lights.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, received a quote for Nichols Drive. She will see if he can do the work now or if he needs to wait on warmer weather.
The council is considering a Falcon donation of $250 for grants with approval of Marion County Board of Education. The council is considering starting a Community Caring Center, nothing is definite but a cabinet or compartment to drop off or pick up items. The council agreed to go ahead with property annexation near Middletown Commons.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
