Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser April 30
Please help support the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival by purchasing tickets for a Spaghetti Dinner to be held Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
This will be a drive-thru take out only event at the Lions Community Building, cost is $10. Dinner includes spaghetti, 2 meatballs, salad, bread, dessert. For tickets see Sharon Gump, Cari Casuccio, Pat Whitescarver, Bobbi Mohrman, Sara Carpenter, or Diana Marple at 304-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Fairview VFD fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, from 3-6 p.m. Carry out or eat in dining available. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please attend if you can assist in any way. Help is needed the day of the festival even if you are unable to make any of the meetings. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com for more information.
Thank You!
Thank you to all who donated to the Boot Drive supporting the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival! April 2 was a beautiful day to share a moment or two with folks who dropped a bill in our buckets. It was great fun and so many supportive folks in town stopped to say “Hi” and “Good Luck!” The donations will help with the activities during the festival. All contributions great or small are all appreciated!
Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
Bring the kids Saturday morning at 10 am to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the Easter eggs hunt. They will utilize the lots at the school and at the Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
New Restaurant Open
Goodfella’s Bistro and Catering is open! If you take a quick look to your left when entering Barrackville from U.S. 250 you can see a glimpse of the entrance located in the old Exxon garage. They will have daily specials and will be open 11-7 Monday-Friday leaving Saturday and Sunday open for catering. Mike Coleman is proprietor and cook Mike Core is offering good homecooked food. Check out their Facebook page for the menu.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Tom “Tommy” Straight was sworn in as council member. Minutes from previous meeting approved. Treasurer’s/Sewer Department report: Average bills/ Excise tax moved to the fire department; treasurer’s report approved. Public Comments: Cari Casuccio requested gravel to be placed on Cook Street, they had previously paid personally to place gravel and are requesting town replace it this time. Council will see what they can do, the dump truck bed is rusted through and will need attention before any work could be done. A resident of the Camp asked council if anything could be done with four derelict homes on Chestnut Street. People are removing items from the homes and people squatting in the homes that is unlivable. Drug activity has been noted in the area. Council advised any resident to report suspicious activity that may be drug related.
Barrackville Planning Commission is working on the International Property Code which would address these issues, but it takes time to get the codes completed, it is a top priority of council to proceed as quickly as possible to address these types of situations. Council will visit the area to see the conditions. Ray Garton, pleased that minutes and materials are available at the meetings and requested that the minutes and agenda be placed on the Town Hall page prior to meetings, he volunteered to add them if needed and note that a previously mentioned idea of creating a informational town webpage or Facebook page with information and official town news.
Tim, Martin Barrackville Little League, has taken care of the water service and it is now in the league’s name and paid by him personally. He also had a local business help repair a part of fence that was reportedly in disrepair. The damaged fence from the vandalism is beginning to be addressed, he will pay out of pocket and be reimbursed. Discussion surrounded the lease of the Manchin property and the possibility of the league sub-leasing the property. Council offered to help if it is possible with concerns. Safety of the children is paramount.
Police Report: Report was requested at a previous meeting as to the cost and income generated by the K9 program. Cost yearly barring any unexpected vet bills is generally $2,100 per year, the revenue generated from K9 assists on citations is anywhere from $3,500 in 2016 to $1,000 in 2021, the decline can be attributed to the awareness of a K9 unit working in the area and less drug activity as a direct cause. Although still very active, Reutiger will be retired most likely by the end of the year.
Chief Wilson is personally training a new dog, at a great savings in cost to the town. The dog will need to be certified at the completion of his training. Town council made a motion to continue to support the K9 program as it is a great asset to the town and essentially supplies another officer when needed. Motion carried. Chief Wilson requested attending a K9 training in Pittsburgh that will specifically deal with new training techniques for dogs. Motion to allow Chief Wilson to attend the training passed. Previously mentioned officer cameras will not be pursued at this time with town funds.
Fire Company report: March the company answered 23 various calls. Air pacts tested and 6,700 feet of hose was tested, purchased a windshield for the side by side and promoted two line officers, Ryan Price to assistant chief and Etan Bland to lieutenant. Maintenance: County Commission will pay for dumpsters for clean-up day May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until dumpsters are full. Trailer on backorder. Pro-Contractor placing water lines through town for Fairview damaged lines and weren’t available until Monday to make repairs. Eric requested investigating the purchase of a used side by side to assist in the checking the forced main line. Council made motion for permission to investigate costs.
Dump truck bed is in very bad shape. Maintenance will pursue American Recovery Act Funds through the County Commission to request one pump at each lift station and repairs to Camelot MHP at the May 3 meeting. Ballot positions were pulled for the upcoming election: 1. James Stuckey 2. Ted Glance 3. Tim Mallonee 4. Mike McCue 5. Charlie Moore 6. Ryan Price 7. Cari Casuccio 8. Don Prickett 9. Mike Darden 10. TJ Young 11. Tom Straight 12. Andy Tennant. Four applications were received for the sewer clerk position, interviews will be set up Thursday. First reading of the use of the Town of White Hall Comprehensive Code, motion to approve. Budget for July 2022 to June 2023 total $367,458. April 19 council will lay the levy. Charlie Moore will handle administration of the $1,000 North Marion Scholarship; applications may be picked up at North Marion High School for anyone who has attended a Barrackville School and is due by April 14 Council approved the second reading of the Police Protection fee. Council convened to executive session.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 pm each Wednesday.
