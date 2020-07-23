Hello Barrackville!
Who doesn’t love zucchini?! We certainly do at our house. My mother compiled a “Zucchini Cookbook” which I have come to appreciate more and more over the years. These are just copied recipes placed in a three-ring binder that I refer to each summer. One of our favorites, besides Pizza Boats, is a Zucchini Cobbler! Honestly if you don’t tell folks it is made with zucchini they would not guess that was even an ingredient. I am going to include the recipe. It is a great use of “the one that got away,” you know the one that hides under the leaves and you don’t find it till it’s the size of a baseball bat! The recipe takes 8 cups of sliced zucchini, sliced as you would apples for a pie or cobbler.
Zucchini Cobbler (tastes like apple pie) 12 servings 195 calories per serving
8 cups Zucchini
1 cup sugar
3 T. flour
1 dash salt
1 t. cinnamon
¾ cream of tartar
1 T. lemon juice
1 (10 oz.) can crushed pineapple
1/2 box yellow or white cake mix
½ to 1 cup butter (melted)
½ cup nuts (chopped) opt.
1. Peel and cut zucchini lengthwise take out seeds
Cut in ½ “ slices, Cook in boiling water until tender
2. Drain cool in cold water for 5 minutes
3. Drain, add sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon , cream of tarter and lemon juice
4. Stir well
5. Add pineapple and juice
6. Mix well
7. Do not beat
8. Pour in greased 9” x 13” baking dish
9. Spread dry cake mix over top
10. Drizzle butter over cake mix
11. Sprinkle nuts on top
12. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes
Don’t Forget To Vote!
Early voting runs July 21-24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and July 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election Day is next Tuesday, July 28 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Cast your ballot in the Town Hall Building.
Job Opening
The Town of Barrackville is looking to fill a part-time maintenance/sewer position. Salary is based on experience. This position will noteexceed more than 25 hours per week. If interested, you may mail your resume to PO BOX 26 Barrackville, WV 26559 or you may also email your resume to townofbarrackville@yahoo.com.
Condolences
Larry G. Broadwater, August 30, 1939 – July 18, 2020. Larry G. Broadwater, 80 of Baxter left this world on July 18 while a resident of Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center. Son of the late B.L. and Fredda Legget Broadwater and Roberta Hall.
A certified welder and master of his trade, he owned and operated Broadwater Welding for over 50 years. He retired from B.G.S. Inc., Beckley, WV as a field supervisor and from Patriot Coal Federal #2. He was a member of U.M.W.A. Local 4046. He was a member of the Deacons Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Judy Toothman Broadwater; two sons, Larry Broadwater, Jr. (Dawn) of Barrackville and Dr. C.J. Broadwater (Hannah) of Maxwelton, WV; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Jerry Toothman of Monaca, PA; four special cousins, Sarah Brown, Billie Sprowls (Rick), Dennis Broadwater (Carol), and Barbara Hendrick all of Ohio; and his best friend, Randy Mick.
Road Maintenance or Repair
Marion County Road maintenance report for Tuesday July 21 included:
Maintenance Activities CO 250/32 Pine Grove in Barrackville Closed until heavy maintenance repairs. Contact the DOH for more information 304-842-1500.
Contact Information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
