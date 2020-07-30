Hello, Barrackville!
Things are happening in our little town! New houses are being built, new families are moving in, and roadways are being cleaned and cleared. We are happy to see the entrance to Pike Street cleaned up by state workers and anticipate the improvements that are being planned. Some of our residents helped out by cleaning the roadway and also removing some overgrowth that hinders vision onto Route 250. Thank you all so very much.
Our little town takes care of each other and I love that about Barrackville! The state road by our house needed a little TLC and it is still on the docket for repairs, sometime. But, in the meantime, some of the gracious gentlemen mixed up a little cement and patched the larger of the holes and this will get us through until it is addressed permanently. This is one of the best things about living in a small town; residents that take an interest in their community and help if there is any possible way they can. Thank you all who go above and beyond, from patching and clearing roads, watching out for the kids on the block, or if you just grab the neighbor’s garbage can and wheel it back to the porch, you are making our home a little nicer.
Town Council Meeting
Barrackville Town Council meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall on Pike Street. This is an open meeting and all interested residents should attend. Masks are required during the meeting and social distancing will be observed.
Job Opening
The Town of Barrackville is looking to fill a part-time maintenance/sewer position. Salary is based on experience. This position will not exceed more than 25 hours per week. If interested, you may mail your resume to PO Box 26 Barrackville, WV 26559 or you may also email your resume to townofbarrackville@yahoo.com
Sympathies to local families
Martha Ann Johnson Caston passed away on Thursday, July 16 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida. Martha was born on Dec. 14, 1956 in Wildwood, Florida. After she grew up, settled down in West Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Caston Sr. of Lakeland, Florida. She left behind her sons, Zackery Johnson of Barrackville, Thomas Caston Jr. and her daughter Toni Vincent of Fairmont. She was known as “Granny” to her grandchildren, Haley Moore, Caitlin Moore, Braxton Moore, Stephanie Vincent, Samantha Vincent, Lucas Johnson, Olivia Caston and Thomas Caston III. She was lucky to meet her great-grandchildren, Lilah, Hadlee, Greyson and Wesley Kelley, and Jaxon Beers. She is survived by her siblings Mary Lou Chancey, Preston Johnson, Bill Johnson, all of Florida. She also left behind her chihuahua, Pinkie.
Julia Aileen Hess passed away on Saturday, July 25 at her residence in Worthington at the age of 62. Julia was born in Fairmont and raised on a 90-acre farm in Worthington.
Survivors include her two daughters, whom she cherished with all her heart, and her favorite son-in-law: Joyce Ann Hess, at home, and Amy Marie Bell and husband Brandon Jennings Bell, Fairmont; 2 sisters: Jennifer (Rick) Yanero, Barrackville, Sarah (Don) Hansen, Westminster, CO; and 2 brothers: James (Kim) Sabo, Bridgeport, and John (Debbie) Sabo, Farmington.
Carlena Jo Chapple-Brooks, 57, of Montclair, Virginia, formerly of Barrackville, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 14. She was born in Fairmont on Aug. 4, 1962, a daughter of Carl and Roberta Paulette (Martinez) Chapple, of Barrackville. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William “Bill” Brooks, of Montclair, Virginia. She is also survived by daughters, Robin Moore and spouse Carolyn Perkins, of Rivesville, and Christy Moore, of Montclair, VA; sister, Jennifer Huey and husband Michael, of Mannington; and grandchildren, Breanna Meadows, of Dumfries, Va., and Easton and Braxton Moore, of Rivesville.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
