Hello Barrackville.
There are 38 days till spring! Only 5 Saturdays! That doesn’t sound like a long time, and mostly the weather turns warm before the official designation of spring on the calendar. April 17 is Easter Sunday, another bright spot to look forward to, is only 66 days away. One of my favorites is the time leading up to Easter. Fish Fry Season, yes, I am officially announcing that as a thing. I will patronize the few we have here in Marion County but will look forward to traveling to Pennsylvania and visit my cousin as we enjoy the plentiful fish fries offered at most every VFD and church in the state.
Paint Party Fundraiser
A Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival fundraiser will be held at the Lions Community Building on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. A paint party with supplies and instructions on how to paint a mason jar full of daisies, this will be acrylics on an 11”x17” canvas. Check out the Barrackville Covered Bridge Facebook page to see the painting. Cost is $25 and light refreshments will be provided. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com limited seating is available. This event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival expenses.
Town Council Seat Still Vacant
The town is looking to fill a vacancy on Barrackville Town Council. Inquire in the office or call 304-366-9372 for more information. Barrackville Town Hall office hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barrackville PTO
Barrackville PTO meets Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Spring fundraisers will be discussed.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Anyone interested in helping with the event please attend. We need help organizing and assistance during the event itself. Even if you can’t attend the meeting and are able to help the day of the festival, please let us know. Email Barrackville2019@gmail if you have any questions or would like to volunteer.
Festival vendors
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held Saturday, June 18. More details will be available after the Feb. 16 festival meeting. Vendor spots will be $20. Contact Cari at caricasuccio@gmail for more information or to reserve a spot. We are also looking for entertainment for the day, if you would like to perform email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Job openings
Dollar General in Barrackville is currently hiring 2 sales associates to start immediately. Must be able to work the afternoon/evening shift as well as weekends. Please go to www.dollargeneral.com/careers and apply for Store #17977.
Master Gardener program begins
The Spring 2022 Master Gardener training series will run from March 3 until June 30. Classes will be held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Course manual cost is $90. Over the course of the 18-session online training program, you will receive 54 hours of instruction in a variety of topics, including botany, plant propagation, entomology, pesticides and pest management, plant disease, soil science and nutritional management, turfgrass management, vegetable gardening, tree fruits, small fruit, pruning, landscape design, woody ornamentals, indoor plants, herbaceous plants, garden wildlife management and West Virginia native plants. From there, pass a test and complete 40 hours of initial volunteer work and you’ll have earned the right to call yourself a WVU Extension Master Gardener. WVU Extension Master Gardener must complete 20 volunteer hours and 10 additional hours of horticulture training.
Become a Volunteer
Volunteer at the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company. When you sign up to be a fire service volunteer, you’ll receive all the training you need. Depending on the role you choose as a volunteer, you’ll learn skills to help your community during emergencies of all kinds. This may mean responding to fires, medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, natural disasters, and more. Support volunteers will assist in non-operational roles, such as administration, public education, fundraising, and more. Call 304-366-0095 or email barrackvillevfd@gmail.com if you are interested or have questions.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.