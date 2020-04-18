Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the town:
Town of Rivesville will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc. for care packages the town is distributing to the elderly and the shut-in. This is what small towns do best – come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at (304)278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Heavenly Hoagies will be set up at the Rivesville Town Hall parking lot every other Monday until business picks up and then it will be every week.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Girl Scouts are left with an excessive amount of cookies. if you would like cookies or you don’t want the cookies yourself and would like to help out, they suggest buying cookies and donating them to first responders. If you want to donate or purchase, contact me at (304)777-0540. I would like to thank those that have purchased and donated cookies. We still have plenty of cookies left!
Mark your calendar:
New election dates are: May 19 is the deadline to register to vote. May 27-June 6 will be early voting. June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary.
A rabies clinic that was scheduled to be held May 9 at Paw Paw Park in Rivesville has been postponed. I will have a make up date as soon as it is announced. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304)278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
On April 21 is Tammy Roy and April 24 is Michaela Moore.
Hope you all enjoyed your day!
Please everyone practice patience during the time of chaos and uncertainty. Please respect those that are staying closed in are trying to avoid this virus. Check in on your neighbor or someone who may need help. This will not last forever. If you can’t be anything, be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at (304)777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
