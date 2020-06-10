Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the Town:
I would like to share with everyone the town festival and fireworks have been canceled for this year. This was not an easy thing to do but with all that’s going on it was decided this was for the best. We hope for bigger and better next year.
The Town of Rivesville of Rivesville is accepting applications for police clerk, this is a part time position. Those applying must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a background and drug test, some computer experience is preferred. If interested, please contact the Rivesville Town Hall between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. June 19. For any other info call 304-278-5301.
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing, Rivesville does have an ordinance about this, you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding a motorcycle. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog when you take them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated.
First Aid Fox’s Den is now open, hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Noon-9 p.m., closed Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.The Den offers daily specials, they also offer a ice cream special of the month, this month features S’mores Fox Trot. The grill will close 15 minutes prior to closing. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
It’s so sad that so many things have been canceled due to Covid 19. There’s nothing that can be done about it but I hope as more and more things open folks will take precautions so we don’t end up in this situation again. I hope it makes people appreciate the little things in life.
Birthday wishes:
June 6, Mayor Yvonne Liberto
Hope you had a great day!
Anniversary wishes:
June 8, Judy and Gary Wright celebrated 35 years.
Wishing you both many more years of love, heath and happiness.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
I hope everyone remembered to go out and vote.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
