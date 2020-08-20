Hello Barrackville!
Did you feel that in the air? Already? Fall? The crisp feel of the air, the smell of bonfires and stillness in the evening. One of the strongest smells you might pick up on in the fall is that of dying leaves and decomposing plant matter.
According to meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, “When the leaves fall, they die, as they take their last breath they ‘exhale’ all sorts of gases.” There may be all sorts of science behind the event, but for me, it is more of a psychological or emotional feeling. Fall is a time to reflect on the year and slow down and prepare for the quiet passing of the days and longer nights. My “To Be Read” pile grows in anticipation of those long evenings ahead. Planning for the coming holidays is also another item that is important. Plans are uncertain this year as to how our celebrations will go but the thoughts of family members close, distant, present or past will always be a special part of this season.
So as we go out, breathe deep and experience this time with an awareness we have never experienced before and acknowledge its passing as an old friend who we will meet again one day.
Christmas In Our Town?
‘Brainstorm: a spontaneous group discussion to produce ideas and ways of solving problems.’ We need a brainstorming session on how to produce our Christmas In Our Town event this year! In light of the current world situation, our celebration certainly will not look like years’ past, but it could be even more impactful!
We need ideas and out of the box thinking! What would you like to see as a result of our town coming together and reflecting the family-oriented, friendly community that it is and how can we tangibly produce that? A tall order! Sharon Gump, Pat Whitescarver and many others have been leaders in the planning for years, but this year, will be more of a challenge with COVID restrictions. The school will not be an indoor resource as in the past. Suggestions have been “Light Up Our Town With Love” where every house, street pole, and business is cloaked with lights and then have a drive through ‘parade’ route where visitors can travel on their own. Any other ideas or suggestions will be welcome, please email me at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or call Sharon Gump at 304-363-2353. If anyone feels comfortable with a social distancing meeting we can look at setting up a date and time.
Sympathy to Friends and Family
Donald Lind Blake of Barrackville, passed away peacefully at age 59 on Thursday, Aug. 13, after a short battle with lung cancer. Born Jan. 25, 1961, in Takoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of Raymond William Blake and the late Audrey Jean Blake of Berkeley Springs, W.Va. He is survived by a sister, Jean Marie Matchner (Frank) of Monrovia, Md.; two brothers, Ronald Lee Blake (Debbie) of Edgewater, Md., and Lindley Earl Blake (Linda) of St. Cloud, Fla. Don is also survived by four nieces, three nephews, eight great nieces, six great nephews, and his “adopted family”, the Thompsons of Fairmont, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael Eugene Stewart, 66, of Montana Mines, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 12. He was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Fairmont, a son of the late Thomas and Nancy “Jo” (Williams) Stewart. He is survived by sons, Josh Stewart and girlfriend Abbey French, of Fairmont and Michael Stewart II, of Montana Mines; daughter, Christina Michael and husband Chris, of Burton; brothers, Thomas Stewart and wife Cheryl, of Barrackville, and John Stewart and wife Sue, of Montana Mines; and grandchildren: Mikayla Stewart, Ashleigh Stewart, Tytus Stewart, Ezekiel Stewart, Isaiah Michael, Jasper Michael, and Hunter Michael.
Yard Sale
Aug. 22-23 at 200 North Pike St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Recliner loveseat, glassware, tools, etc. Something for everyone. The sale will be cancelled in the event of rain.
Please practice social distancing and as with any activity if you do not feel comfortable in visiting these events, please stay home and stay safe.
Meal Service Options for Students
The deadline to sign-up for school meals begins Friday, Aug. 21 for meals to begin on Sept. 9. Go to the Marion County Board of Education website and complete a form once for each child in your home. Please only sign up once for each child. If changes need to be made, please contact Child Nutrition at 304-367-2106. Reentry information is also found at marionboe.com.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
